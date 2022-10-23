Comeback king Harrington is buzzing for the county final

‘In fairness, David O’Donovan assembled a good management team and it’s been all positive since then. It was all about building in the league and tearing into the championship,’ Harrington added.

The management team down in the Bay have played a huge part in getting confidence back up.

‘The lads last year would have been hugely disappointed last year and to get back up on the horse was tough.’

‘Relegation is always tough. I’ve been on a couple of teams to get relegated over the years, for Bantry and in Clare, the club I was involved with (St Joseph’s Doora Barefield) got relegated from senior to intermediate.

He wasn’t involved in the West Corks side’s relegation last year but knows how the rest of the team felt.

‘It’s a great game to be looking forward to. Anyone around the team or the town with an interest in football is really looking forward to it,’ Harrington said.

As the Blues prepare to face Kanturk at 4pm this Sunday, the excitement around the big game is evident, as the defender told this week’s Star Sport Podcast.

Fast forward two months, and he is getting ready to play in a county Premier IFC final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. A situation which the 36-year-old is glad to be involved in after previous relegation play-offs.

STALWART Kevin Harrington only got back involved with his home club Bantry Blues in July or August 2022 after seven years living in Ennis.

Bantry were one of two teams to go straight through to the Premier IFC semi-finals, along with Kanturk.

In previous years, that long gap between games would have derailed most teams.

That wasn’t the case in the Bay.

‘I personally enjoyed the break myself. It was an extra week to shake off a few knocks and to get a bit more training under the belt. It didn’t really matter who we got in that semi-final, it was just about getting ready for it,’ Harrington said.

All games for the Blues were tough in their own way.

‘In fairness to the county board with the restructuring they’ve done, all grades are really competitive. Aghada to start out was a huge game, it was a bad night above in Eire Óg and it was a huge test,’ said Harrington.

‘Thankfully we came out the right side of it. It gave everyone a huge boost. Even seeing some of the faces of the loyal fans coming off the field, that was really heart-warming for everyone, and it gave us a great boost going into the rest of the games.

They beat Castletownbere in what Harrington describes as 30 degrees heat before getting over the line against Na Piarsaigh.

A tough task then came against Muskerry side Uibh Laoire but three goals in the space of ten minutes did the trick.

‘Savage game. I think anyone who was at it would agree that it was one of the better games in Cork this year. Two good footballing teams, some great scores, it was in the balance until a few minutes to go.

‘Thankfully the couple of goals made the difference in the end.’

Some of the Bantry team, including Harrington, can take inspiration from the victorious 90s county winning sides.

‘I grew up in Bantry (supporting) the 95 and 98 teams. I looked up at those players, going to those games and experiencing the thrill and excitement after those games. Whatever will be will be but if we do come out the right side, they’ll be huge excitement. 24 years is a long time, that’s two generations. Hopefully we can push on.’

The variety of scorers and the mix of youth and experience can be other factors to drive on the West Cork side.

‘If you look at the number of players that have featured in the championship. There were a few injuries in earlier rounds, but everyone is back now. There’s great competition for places and a great selection of people scoring as well,’ the defender explained.

‘In this day and age, it’s about the 15 or 20 players that are going to play. Also the 25 to 30 lads in training to create that bit of competition and push each other on.’