Colm Aherne takes the reins of Carbery senior footballers

COLM Aherne is the new Carbery senior football manager.

The experienced Bandon man succeeds Tim Buckley, who stepped back after six seasons in charge of the divisional team (2018 to ’23).

Aherne is well known in local GAA circles, having managed his home club Bandon twice, including a very successful first spell when the club won the Cork JAFC title in 2015 and the Cork IFC crown in 2016. He also spent three seasons in charge of Clonakilty’s senior footballers (2018 to ’20) before returning to the Bandon hot-seat in ’21. Last season he was the coach of the Dohenys team that reached the county senior A football final.

His Carbery senior football management team includes Sean Levis (Muintir Bháire), Pat Nolan (Gabriel Rangers) and Sean Murray (Tadhg MacCarthaigh) as selectors, Pat Prendergast (Bandon) as goalkeeping coach, Seán O'Donovan (Kilmeen) is over logistics, Mick Walsh will look after the stats, while Cork minor football manager Micheál O’Sullivan (Carbery Rangers) is the coach.

Carbery are one of the seeded teams in the 2024 divisions/colleges football championship, along with UCC and Duhallow.