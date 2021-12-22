Coakley fires Drinagh Rangers to U15 schoolgirls’ title

DRINAGH Rangers finished a memorable SuperValu West Cork U15 Schoolgirls League campaign in the best possible fashion – they won the league title in Castletownkenneigh.

Rangers and Riverside Rebels fought each other every step of the way during a thrilling title race before a rearranged final game of the season took place last weekend.

Second-placed Riverside began two points behind at kick-off and knew nothing less than a win would do if they were to overtake Drinagh for the title. As for Rangers, simply avoiding defeat would suffice if Drinagh were to deny their title-rivals a U15 Schoolgirls League and Cup double.

In the end, one goal was enough to decide the destination of the 2021 league trophy. Rangers’ Carmel Coakley found the net after 24 minutes and that was the only goal of a tight game. Drinagh’s 1-0 victory saw the Canon Crowley Park side finish top of the table on 22 points and five clear of nearest challengers, Riverside Rebels. Bantry Bay Rovers finished a creditable third with Castlelack and Bunratty United looking to improve next term.

Emma Hurley, Niamh Collins, Carmel Coakley, Ciara Galvin and Julia Coakley were in top form for the new league champions on an afternoon Grace McCarthy, Erin McCarthy, Meabh O’Brien, Grace Murphy and Sinead Crowley excelled for Riverside Rebels.

The WCSSL Committee’s decision to organise and run U15 Schoolgirls competitions proved a huge success this past year. The same is true of the committee’s decision to run similar U12 league, cup and shield competitions. Add in a marvellous showing in West Cork’s first season competing at national level in the SFAI U15 Gaynor Cup and it is clear, the future of schoolgirls football within the region looks brighter than ever.

Drinagh Rangers: Eimear Collins, Aoife Collins, Caoimhe Hurley, Emma Hurley, Carmel Coakley, Caoimhe Coakley, Hannah Daly, Hazel Murphy, Julia Coakley, Kellie Doolan, Aimee Doolan, Lisa O’Donovan, Molly O’Brien, Niamh Collins, Aoife Collins, Rachel Morgan, Shannon Murray, Emma Limerick and Ciara Galvin.

Riverside Rebels: Meabh Browne, Ly Burgoyne, Mia Chambers, Sinead Crowley, Alannah Darcy, Caoimhe Farr, Orlaith Finn, Anna Foley, Katie Hegarty, Helen Hegarty, Katie Hilliard, Molly Hilliard, Ella Long, Erin McCarthy, Grace McCarthy, Georgia McGill, Ellen McNamara, Grace Murphy, Iona Murray, Laura Murray, Sarah Murray, Lucy Nolan, Meabh O’Brien, Ciara O’Donovan, Aoibheann O’Driscoll, Ciara O’Driscoll, Ellen O’Neil, Grace O’Regan, Leah Ryan, Sabina Tugulea, Orna Walsh.

Referee: Paul McDermott.