Coakley and Deane shine as Bantry Blues run riot

March 11th, 2022 7:00 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

Bantry Blues' Arthur Coakley scored 3-5 against Glanworth last weekeend.

BANTRY Blues’ twin threat of Arthur Coakley (3-6, 3f) and Ruairi Deane (2-5, 4f) combined for 5-11 as they started their Cork Credit Unions Division 2 Football League Group A campaign in style.

This is an important season for Bantry following their Senior A relegation last year, and they have begun this campaign on the front foot, hammering Glanworth by 6-14 to 1-8 at Wolfe Tone Park on Saturday. Bantry led 4-7 to 0-5 at the break and didn’t let up in the second half either. Their other scorers were Shane Murray (1-0), Shane Keevers (0-1), Seanie O’Leary (0-1) and Cathal Power (0-1). In the same group Bandon and Dohenys drew 0-9 apiece on Friday night. These two will meet again in the Senior A championship later in the year.

There is plenty of local interest in Division 1 Group B, but there was no opening-round win for the trio of Ilen Rovers, Clonakilty and Carbery Rangers. Ilen lost, 0-9 to 0-8, at home to Clyda Rovers, 2021 beaten Cork Premier SFC finalists Clonakilty were defeated 0-10 to 0-3 away to Nemo Rangers (Conor Daly, Brian White and Jack Cowhig scoring for Clon), while Carbery Rangers drew 0-9 to 1-6 at home to Carrigaline thanks to late scores from Peadar O’Rourke and Darragh Hayes (free). Hayes was Rangers’ top scorer with 0-5, while Brian Hodnett (0-2) and Paul Hodnett also contributed.

In the same group Eoin Delaney scored the decisive goal as Valley Rovers won away to Douglas, 1-8 to 0-7. Fiachra Lynch (0-3) and John Cottrell (0-3) were also to the fore for the winners. O’Donovan Rossa and Cill na Martra are also in this group and they are scheduled to play this Sunday, 13th.

In Division 1 Group A Castlehaven beat Newcestown 1-14 to 0-10 on Friday night, while Cork and Munster champions St Finbarr’s defeated Éire Óg 3-5 to 0-13 with Ben Grogan (2) and Denis O’Brien grabbing the winner’s goals. It’s not all bad news for Éire Óg though as they have been boosted by the arrival of All-Ireland winning Kerry footballer Mark Griffin, who has transferred to the Mid Cork club. He’s a notable addition to their ranks.

RESULTS –

Division 1 FL Group A: Castlehaven 1-14 Newcestown 0-10, Éire Óg 0-13 St Finbarr’s 3-5, Ballincollig 1-9 Mallow 0-7, Kiskeam 1-12 Beál Athán Ghaorthaidh 1-10, St Michael’s 0-9 Fermoy 2-13.

Division 1 FL Group B: Ilen Rovers 0-8 Clyda Rovers 0-9, Nemo Rangers 0-10 Clonakilty 0-3, Carbery Rangers 0-9 Carrigaline 1-6, Douglas 0-7 Valley Rovers 1-8.

Division 2 FL Group A: Bantry Blues 6-14 Glanworth 1-8, Macroom 0-17 Rockchapel 1-7, Bandon 0-9 Dohenys 0-9, Nemo Rangers 1-9 St Vincent’s 1-8, Newmarket 3-12 Ballydesmond 0-8.

Division 2 FL Group B: Aghabullogue 4-13 Dromtarriffe 2-12, Aghada 3-16 Na Piarsaigh 0-10, Kanturk 4-13 Naomh Abán 2-9, Mitchelstown 3-8 Castletownbere 0-9, Knocknagree 0-16 Bishopstown 0-8.

