Clonakilty's Cian Hurley signs new Munster deal

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

IT'S been a whirlwind of a few weeks for Clonakilty's Cian Hurley. He recently returned to action with Munster after coming off nearly 12 months on the sidelines with an achilles injury. Read more on his road to recovery here.

The former Ireland Under 20 international was in action over the weekend, scoring a try for his AIL side Garryowen in their 22-7 Munster Senior Cup final victory over Cork Constitution.

Now today, the 23 year old second row, has penned a new deal with Munster. It's a one-year contract extension for Hurley having graduated from the Academy to the senior squad last summer. It's capped off a terrific few weeks for the West Cork man.

In other contract news, 29-year-old Ireland international Billy Burns will join Munster in the summer on a one-year contract after spending the past six years at Ulster. Prop John Ryan has also signed a one year extension with the province.