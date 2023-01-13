Clonakilty teen Orlaith Deasy signs for Wexford

CLONAKILTY teenager Orlaith Deasy has signed for Wexford Youths Women for the 2023 season.

The rising West Cork soccer star (18) has lined out for Cork City in recent years – the former Bandon AFC player helped City win the U17 Women’s National League title for the first time in 2020, while also featured on the Irish national U17 development squad that year.

The young, attack-minded defender had an excellent season last term, making her first senior start for City and played 18 times in total for the club in their 2022 campaign.

‘Her ability to defend 1v1 will be a massive asset to our defensive unit this season,’ a Wexford Youths statement said.

Orlaith is also a talented footballer, and scored 1-4 when Sacred Heart Clonakilty won the Lidl All-Ireland PPS Senior C title in April 2022.

Wexford Youths will kick off their 2023 season with an away game against Galway United on Saturday, March 4th.