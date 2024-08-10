Clonakilty Soccer Club starts new season in style

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

CLONAKILTY Soccer Club have started the new season in style – they won the Michael Cronin Cup final by beating Drinagh Rangers 5-3 after extra-time in Lyre on Sunday.

The top two from last season’s West Cork League served up an entertaining curtain-raiser to the new season, as the teams were deadlocked 2-2 after normal time. The evergreen Barry O’Driscoll (H) gave Drinagh the lead, but goals from Alan Ward and Alan Murphy either side of half-time pushed Premier Division and Beamish Cup champions Clon in front. Keith Jagoe levelled for Drinagh, and extra time was needed.

Goals from Iain O’Driscoll and Murphy again pushed Clon 4-2 up in the first half of extra time before Drinagh pulled a goal back. Chris Collins made sure of the Clonakilty win with their fifth goal.