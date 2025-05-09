Clonakilty and Barrs meet in top-of-the-table clash

TWO teams with 100 percent records in McCarthy Insurance Group Football League Division 1 go head to head this Sunday morning, so something has to give.

Clonakilty host St Finbarr’s at Ahamilla (11.30pm throw-in), and both teams have won all their five games to date to sit joint top of the table on ten points, with Nemo Rangers in third place on eight points. While Clon have the second best defence in Division 1, the Barrs have racked up the most scores, and someone’s perfect record will go this Sunday.

Also in Division 1 on Sunday morning, relegation-threatened Castlehaven host Nemo Rangers, Newcestown make the trip to St Michael’s, Douglas entertain Cill na Martra, and Éire Óg are home to Carrigaline.

In Division 2, leaders Carbery Rangers are home to Kanturk on Saturday afternoon at 4pm, Dohenys host Fermoy this Thursday (8th) at 7.45pm, while Castletownbere welcome O’Donovan Rossa on Sunday morning (11.30am).