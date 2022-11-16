Clann na nGael unveils its impressive new HQ

IF you build it they will come, and they arrived in large numbers for the official opening of Clann na nGael GAA Club’s impressive clubhouse development.

The biggest upgrade to the club’s grounds in Drimoleague since the 1980s, the old building has been renovated with three new dressing-rooms, a meeting room and a gym.

Over 100 members of the club and local community, as well as officials from Cork GAA, Cork LGFA and the Carbery divisional boards, turned out for official opening recently.

Present were Cork GAA Chairperson Marc Sheehan and county board representative Noel O’Callaghan. Marian Crowley, treasurer, attended on behalf of the Cork LGFA. Chairperson of West Cork LGFA John McCarthy was also present, as was Carbery GAA Chairperson Aidan O’Rourke and secretary Don Desmond.

Clann na nGael Chairperson Sean O’Farrell spoke on behalf of the club’s committee. He thanked everyone who supported fundraising efforts and sponsored the project over the past few years, and Croke Park who provided a loan for the project.

The chairman commended the efforts of the fundraising committee in recent times to help with the efforts to pay for the new facilities.

He also mentioned the growing numbers in the club at early primary school level in particular, and asked that more parents get involved with the club and community, as ‘a life without community can be a very lonely place’.

The ceremonial ribbon was cut and a commemorative plaque unveiled by honorary vice presidents and lifelong club stalwarts, Sean O’Brien and John Keohane.

The opening also marked the first weekend where the initial stage of the Scorchers Wall was visible on the outside of the new building.

This was due to the work of Aidan Murphy of Murphy Memorials, Drimoleague, who produced the plaques and Johnny O’Brien, from Laide & O’Brien, who erected them.

Sean O’Farrell expressed his hope that the Scorchers Wall ‘will not only help to fund part of this (building) project but also provide a legacy for people who supported this club and community in the past and the present and a sense of pride in who we are’.

The Scorchers Wall is an ongoing project and anyone interested in a place on the Wall can contact a club official or email [email protected].