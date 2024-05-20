Clann na nGael savour All-Ireland Scór glory

BY JOHN TARRANT

SCENES of celebration greeted Clann na nGael’s triumph in the All-Ireland Senior Scór Final hosted in the INEC, Killarney.

GAA clubs from throughout the country convened in Kerry town to reveal cultural talent, none more so than the West Cork club inscribing their name on the roll of honour for the first time.

Just as Cork were defeating Limerick in the epic Munster senior hurling championship, Clann na nGael engraved a new chapter into its history thanks to its instrumental music group on landing the prized possession of All-Ireland honours. Victory tasted sweetly for the Scorchers’ quartet of Davina Connolly, Saoirse Connolly, Molly McQueen and Andrew Collins.

Their interpretation of foot-tapping tunes titled The Monaghan Jig, Johnny Cronin and Ormond Sand Reels held sway to meet the approval of the adjudicating panel for Clann na nGael to hold off the intentions of St Ronan’s (Roscommon), Bannow Ballymitty (Wexford) and Glenullin (Derry).

Little wonder team member Davina Connolly basked in delight and reflected on a brilliant performance with plenty of motivation for the famed Scorchers to reach the summit at national level.

‘We are thrilled to win, last year we collected county and Munster honours, those titles were retained over recent months and now capped with the ultimate All-Ireland title, the first for Clann na nGael club. Previously, we had reached an All-Ireland at Scór na nÓg at U17 level, after so many hours of work and competition, our dream has been realised to land the ultimate prize,’ said Davina.

Much to the delight of West Cork supporters, the triumphant Clann na nGael team collected silverware from GAA President Jarlath Burns. Elsewhere Cullen’s ballad group and the Millstreet quiz team represented Cork in the diverse programme.