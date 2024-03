Check out this weekend’s West Cork League fixtures

THERE is a busy schedule of fixtures for the bank holiday weekend:

SATURDAY, MARCH 16TH

OBrienWaterServices.com West Cork Championship: 11am, Drinagh Rangers B v Aultagh Celtic; 4pm, Castlelack v Sullane B.

***

SUNDAY, MARCH 17TH

PremierHiSpecCars.com West Cork Premier Division: 11am, Bunratty United v Mizen Hob A.

Beamish Cup final: 2pm, Clonakilty Soccer Club v Drinagh Rangers in Turner’s Cross.

Albany Fusion Homes WCL Womens 7s Premier: 11am, Dunmanway Town v Beara United.

***

MONDAY, MARCH 18TH

OBrienWaterServices.com West Cork Championship: 11am, Baltimore v Ardfield; 11am, Aultagh Celtic B v Kilgoban Celtic.

PremierHiSpecCars.com West Cork Premier Division: 2.30pm, Sullane v Dunmanway Town; 2.30pm, Skibbereen AFC v Beara United.

23/24 WCL Women Cup: 3pm, Inter Kenmare v Drinagh Rangers.