Check out the seedings for Carbery junior football and hurling championships 2023

THE draws for the Carbery junior football and hurling championships will be made at the AGM on Friday night, 9th, in Dunmanway.

The seedings for the draws have been sent to all the clubs and are based on last season’s championships, which was the first time the new group championships were introduced in the division.

***

JUNIOR A FOOTBALL – In the Bandon Co-op junior A football championship there are 16 teams, four groups of four, with the top two from each group qualifying for the knock-out quarter-finals. The 2022 winners, St James, have been promoted to the new premier junior county championship, so new champions will be crowned in 2023. Both Diarmuid Ó Mathúna, open county junior B champions in 2022, and Kilmeen, South West junior B divisional champions, have been promoted to junior A, while Muintir Bháire were relegated from junior A to junior B.

The seedings for the junior A football are – A: Argideen Rangers, Tadhg MacCárthaigh, St Mary’s, Ballinascarthy. B: Randal Óg, Kilmacabea, Carbery Rangers, Barryroe. C/D: Castlehaven, Kilbrittain, Newcestown, St Colum’s, Clonakilty, Bandon, Diarmuid Ó Mathúna, Kilmeen.

***

JUNIOR B FOOTBALL – There are nine teams in the Bandon Co-op junior B football championship, three groups of three, with the top two from each group progressing to the knock-out stages. Muintir Bháire were relegated from junior A while St James were promoted from junior C. Kilmeen were the 2022 winners, so there will be new champions in 2023. The winner of the championship will be promoted to junior A.

The seedings for the junior B football are – A: Muintir Bháire, Dohenys, St Oliver Plunkett’s. B: O’Donovan Rossa, Clann na nGael, Goleen. C: Ilen Rovers, Bantry Blues, St James.

***

JUNIOR A HURLING – There are 11 teams in the RCM Tarmacadam junior A hurling championship, so there will be two groups of four and one group of three. The top two from each group will qualify for the knock-out stages. Ballinascarthy are the champions from 2022 and will be defending their title. Randal Óg, junior B winners in 2022, are promoted to A, while St Oliver Plunkett’s were relegated and Kilbrittain have been allowed to regrade to B.

The seedings for the junior A hurling are – A: Ballinascarthy, Newcestown and Clonakilty. B: Dohenys, St James and St Mary’s. C/D: Kilbree, St Colum’s, Bandon, Diarmuid Ó Mathúna, Randal Óg.

***

JUNIOR B HURLING – There are eight teams in the RCM Tarmacadam junior B hurling championship, two groups of four, with the top two from each group advancing to the knock-out semi-finals. Winners from 2022, Randal Óg, were promoted, so there will be new champions in 2023. Both St Oliver Plunkett’s and Kilbrittain are down from junior A. The winner will be promoted to junior A for 2024.

The seedings for the junior B hurling are – A: St Oliver Plunkett’s, Kilbrittain. B: Kilbree 2nds, Barryroe 2nds. C/D: Gabriel Rangers, O’Donovan Rossa, Ballinascarthy 2nds, Bantry Blues.