Check out the quality squad Skibbereen Rowing Club is sending to the Irish Rowing Championships

SKIBBEREEN Rowing Club is on the cusp of making more history this weekend – Ireland’s No. 1 rowing club can become the first to win 200 titles at the Irish Rowing Championships.

The all-conquering Skibb club currently sits on 199 national titles, so is just one away from another magical milestone.

Check out the quality squad Skibbereen Rowing Club is sending to this weekend’s Irish Rowing Championships that run from Friday to Sunday: Fintan McCarthy, Jake McCarthy, Kealan Mannix, Finn O'Reilly, Kenneth McCarthy, David Duggan, Cathal O’Donovan, Oran Roycroft, Dominic Casey, Cathal McCarthy, Mattias Cogan, Tomás Burchill, Ultan Kearney, Sam Wheeler O'Brien, Brion Hurley, Ryan Coakley, Franek Lechtanski, Mark Yaskozhuk, Jack Burchill, Olan Ferguson, Desmond Keane, Odhran Keane, Shane O'Regan, Emily Hegarty, Aoife Casey, Aisling Hayes, Orla Hayes, Moya Knowles, Kelly Oforji, Niamh O'Donovan, Orla Seymour, Sarah Coughlans, Eve Waugh O'Brien, Aoife Hendy, Abigail Fowler, Audrey McCarthy, Chloe Grant, Hazel Deane, Holly O'Flynn, Mimi Jacob, Nadine Hourihane, Saoirse O’Donnell, Emily Sheehan, Ellen Connolly, Irene Aguirre Barrero, Mia Maguire and Fia Foley.