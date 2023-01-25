Check out the opening round fixtures in the 2023 county football and hurling leagues

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

THEY’LL meet later in the summer in a huge championship derby, but Castlehaven and Carbery Rangers will get the chance to land an early blow to their West Cork rival when they clash in the opening round of the 2023 Cork Credit Unions Football League Division 1.

The revamped county leagues burst into life with the opening round of football on Sunday, February 26th, and the meeting of Castlehaven and Rosscarbery, now managed by Seamus Hayes, will garner plenty of local attention. Both teams are also in Group A of the 2023 premier senior football championship and meet on July 28th in a ground-shaking opening game.

The new county league structure sees seven divisions, in both football and hurling, with ten teams in each, apart from Divisions 6 and 7 which have eight teams each. In all seven divisions the top two teams will meet in a league final, with both teams being promoted. The bottom two teams in each division will be relegated.

Division 2 has plenty of West Cork interest also, with Clonakilty, O’Donovan Rossa and Newcestown all in together – Clon are away to Skibb on March 26th and then Newcestown on May 21st, and Newcestown host Skibb on March 12th.

Dohenys, Ilen Rovers and Castletownbere all line out in Division 3, and begin their campaigns on the last weekend of February. Dates to keep an eye on are April 9th when Castletownbere entertain Ilen, April 23rd when Ilen host Dohenys, and May 21st for Castletownbere versus Dohenys. Also, Bantry Blues and Bandon are both in Division 4 and clash on June 4th.

In the RedFM Hurling Leagues, which start in early March, Courcey Rovers line out in Division 2 and open against Mallow on March 5th, while Bandon, Newcestown, Inniscarra and Éire Óg are all in Division 3 – Bandon meet Newcestown in round two on March 19th. Kilbrittain and Barryroe are both in Division 6 and they will meet in the penultimate round of the league on June 11th.

The opening round of county league fixtures are as follows:

FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 1 – Sunday, February 26th: Castlehaven v Carbery Rangers, Éire Óg v Cill na Martra, Kiskeam v Douglas, Nemo Rangers v Ballincollig, St Finbarr’s v Valley Rovers (games at 11.30am).

FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 2 – Sunday, February 26th: Beal Athán Ghaorthaidh v Clyda Rovers, Carrigaline v Clonakilty, Kanturk v Aghada, O’Donovan Rossa v Fermoy, St Michael’s v Newcestown (games at 11.30am).

FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 3 – Saturday, February 25th: Nemo Rangers v Castletownbere (3pm); Sunday, February 26th: Bishopstown v Ilen Rovers, Glanworth v Mallow, Knocknagree v Dohenys, Rockchapel v Macroom (games at 11.30am).

FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 4 – Sunday, February 26th: Aghabullogue v Naomh Abán, Bantry Blues v Newmarket, Kilshannig v Uibh Laoire, Mitchelstown v Na Piarsaigh, St Vincent’s v Bandon (games at 11.30am).

FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 5 – Sunday, February 26th: Adrigole v Boherbue, Ballinora v Mayfield, Ballydesmond v Glenville, Dromtarriffe v Glanmire, Kinsale v Millstreet (games at 11.30am).

FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 6 – Saturday, March 25th: St Finbarr’s v Cobh (3pm); Sunday, March 26th: Gabriel Rangers v Kilmurry, St Nick’s v Buttevant, Urhan v Kildorrery (games at 11.30am).

FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 7 – Sunday, March 26th: Aghinagh v Ballinhassig, Castlemagner v St Michael’s, Cullen v Argideen Rangers, St James v Ballyclough (games at 11.30am).

HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1 – Sunday, March 5th: Carrigtwohill v Blackrock, Douglas v Erins Own, Fr O’Neills v Charleville, Killeagh v Na Piarsaigh, Sarsfields v Kanturk (games at 11.30am).

HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 2 – Sunday, March 5th: Ballincollig v Glen Rovers, Fermoy v Bride Rovers, Mallow v Courcey Rovers, Midleton v Bishopstown, Newtownshandrum v St Finbarr’s (games at 11.30am).

HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 3 – Saturday, March 4th: Blackrock v Inniscarra (3pm); Sunday, March 5th: Ballymartle v Carrigaline, Castlelyons v Bandon, Éire Óg v Kilworth, Newcestown v Blarney (games at 11.30am).

HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 4 – Sunday, March 5th: Aghabullogue v Ballyhea, Ballinhassig v Milford, Cloyne v Valley Rovers, Lisgoold v Youghal, St Catherine’s v Kildorrery (games at 11.30am).

HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 5 – Sunday, March 5th: Argideen Rangers v Aghada, Ballygiblin v Watergrasshill, Castlemartyr v Dungourney, Cloughduv v Midleton, Russell Rovers v Mayfield,

HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 6 – Saturday, April 1st: Douglas v Meelin, Kilbrittain v Na Piarsaigh, Tracton v Sarsfields (games at 3pm); Sunday, April 2nd: Barryroe v Ballygarvan (11.30am).

HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 7 – Saturday, April 1st: Ballinora v St Finbarr’s, Erins Own v Nemo Rangers, Glen Rovers v Kilshannig, Valley Rovers v Ballinascarthy (games at 3pm).