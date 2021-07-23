Check out the draw, dates, times and venues for opening round of 2021 Carbery JAHC

CARBERY junior A hurling champions Clonakilty were given a bye into the second round of the RCM Tarmacadam championship when the draw was made recently in Ahiohill.

Because Clon are still involved in the 2020 county semi-final, they would not be available to play in the first round of the 2021 Carbery championship on the weekend 30th July to August 1st.

Also, in keeping with the football draw, the second teams of the two senior clubs, Bandon and Newcestown, were kept apart from the junior clubs and will play each other in Round 1. The draw for the second round will not be made until it is clear how Clonakilty fare in their county championship campaign, and also how Randal Óg, Bantry Blues, O’Donovan Rossa and Gabriel Rangers fare in the junior B county championship (2020).

There are 11 teams in the junior A hurling draw and with Clonakilty getting a bye and Bandon meeting Newcestown automatically in the first round, only eight teams went into the hat for the draw. The four pairings certainly produced some very promising ties.

It’s a local derby clash between Ballinascarthy, champions in 2019, and St Oliver Plunkett’s, who last won the Flyer Nyhan Cup in 2011, with the clubs amalgamated at U21 level. Dohenys versus Diarmuid Ó Mathúna is another local derby that should see near-neighbours in opposition. Dohenys last won the title in 2013, their first title in 50 years, while Mathúnas, who dominated the championship in the first decade of this century, haven’t lifted the cup since 2010.

The battle of the Saints sees St Mary’s and St James in opposition. The Ballineen/Enniskeane side were the surprise packets in last year’s championship, reaching the final and being unlucky to lose to Clonakilty, while the Ardfield/Rathbarry side were league champions two years ago and will feel time is running out for this side which has given such magnificent service to the club. Neither side has ever won this championship.

A strongly fancied Kilbree, winners of the title in 2016 and 2018, will take on St Colum’s, whom they beat in the 2016 final. The Kealkill men have come very close to winning this title but never actually succeeded. The Bandon v Newcestown clash should draw a good crowd as both clubs will be fielding their strongest junior fifteens and that game begins the championship on Friday, July 30th.

The RCM Tarmacadam 2021 JAHC draw is as follows: Round 1 – Bandon v Newcestown; Ballinascarthy v St Oliver Plunkett’s; Dohenys v Diarmuid Ó Mathúna; St James v St Mary’s; St Colum’s v Kilbree; Clonakilty – a bye.

The dates, times and venues for the 2021 JAHC are as follows:

Friday, July 30th – Newcestown v Bandon in Enniskeane, at 7.15pm.

Saturday, July 31st – Dohenys v Diarmuid Ó Mathúna in Ballinacarriga, at 7.15pm; St James v St Mary’s in Ahiohill, at 7.15pm.

Sunday, August 1st – Ballinascarthy v St Oliver Plunkett’s in Clonakilty, at 7.15pm; St Colum’s v Kilbree in Dunmanway, at 7.15pm.