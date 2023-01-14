Charlie Lyons ‘delighted’ with return to Cobh Ramblers

INNISHANNON native Charlie Lyons has returned to Cobh Ramblers.

The club has announced that Lyons is back with Cobh for the upcoming season after spending last year with Galway United, who are managed by John Caulfield.

‘Delighted to be back on board this year. Hopefully a successful season,’ Lyons tweeted, confirming the news that the 22-year-old defender has linked up again with the St Colman’s Park outfit. Lyons started his football journey with his home club Innishvilla, then spent a spell at Preston North End’s Academy set-up before joining Cobh Ramblers in 2019. He spent three seasons at the club, featuring 66 times and scoring nine goals from defence, before moving to Galway United in early 2022.