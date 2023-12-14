Castlehaven named Munster GAA's Club of the Year for 2023

CASTLEHAVEN GAA Club has been named Munster GAA's Club of the Year for 2023.

This honour comes on the back of Haven's epic Munster senior football final win against Dingle last weekend.

The 2023 Munster GAA awards function will take place this Saturday in the Muckross Park Hotel Killarney.

The citation on Castlehaven reads as follows: 'At the start of 2023 very, few people would have fancied Castlehaven to win the Munster club title. The senior team set out at the beginning of the season hoping for a good run in the county championship. The team started slowly in the group stages but qualified to the knockout stages. They defeated Ballincollig and St. Finbarr’s to make the county final.

'The team was improving with every game but now they had a huge challenge playing Nemo Rangers in county final. After a titanic battle Castlehaven won the final by two points. This panel of players richly deserved that win as they have been knocking on the door for the last few years.

'For the Munster campaign the club wanted to represent Cork with pride. In the first round they got over the line after a great game with Cratloe and played great football to beat Rathgormack in the semi-final.

'The final will be remembered for the weather conditions and the penalty shootout at the end. The final against an excellent Dingle team had everything. Full of passion and great scores and fine football played in tough conditions. The match could have gone either way, but Castlehaven prevailed after extra time and penalties.

It was heart breaking for Dingle but a mighty win for Castlehaven as they won their fourth Munster title, something the club takes great pride in.'