Castlehaven ladies are heading to the senior ranks after clinching county intermediate title

October 1st, 2022 8:20 PM

By Southern Star Team

Castlehaven celebrate winning the 2022 Cork LGFA IFC final. (Photo: @CastlehavenGAA)

Castlehaven 2-11 

Glanmire 1-14(aet)

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

CASTLEHAVEN are 2022 Cork LGFA IFC champions.

The West Cork club clinched their latest county title after winning a 25-metre free shoot-out win following an epic final against Glanmire in MTU Cork on Saturday.

Siobhan Courtney and Rachel Whelton kicking the winning frees as Castlehaven won the shoot-out 2-1.

Glanmire led 1-6 to 0-3 at the interval, and 1-8 to 0-4 in the second half, before Castlehaven rallied. Shelly Daly and Grainne O’Sullivan pointed before a cracking Niamh O’Sullivan goal. Another Mairead O’Driscoll score made it 1-8 to 1-7.

 

The drama was only starting, as the teams traded scores. When Katie Cronin goaled, Haven looked in control, but late points from Evie Twomey and Lucy Greene (free) forced extra-time, the latter with the last kick of regulation time.

There was no separating the teams in extra time either, and a shoot-out was needed, before Castlehaven edged the 25-metre shootout (2-1) to join the senior ranks.

DON'T MISS THURSDAY'S SOUTHERN STAR SPORT FOR FULL REPORT & REACTION

 

Scorers - Castlehaven: M O’Driscoll 0-5 (3f), K Cronin and N O’Sullivan 1-1 each, S Daly and G O’Sullivan 0-2 each; Glanmire: L Greene 0-6 (0-4f), O Roche 0-4, N McAllen 1-1, A O’Mahony, E Murphy and E Twomey 0-1 each.

CASTLEHAVEN: E O’Callaghan; J McCarthy, A Santry, A Daly; E Maguire, N O’Sullivan, A O’Driscoll; S Courtney (captain), S Daly; N O’Sullivan, R Whelton, E Daly; H Sheehy, G O’Sullivan, M O’Driscoll. Subs: K Cronin for E Daly (ht), E Buckley for H Sheehy (34), E McCarthy for A O’Driscoll (50), A O’Driscoll for R Whelton (et, inj), H Sheehy for G O’Sullivan (et), E Bohane for A O’Driscoll (et, 2nd), G O’Sullivan for M O’Driscoll (et, 2nd).

GLANMIRE: A Carey; T Elliott, G Cashman, K O’Connor; A McCarthy, E Dillon, E Twomey (captain); E Murphy, C O’Donovan; E Twomey, A O’Mahony, R Crowley; N McAllen, L Greene, O Roche. Subs: A Fitzgerald for K O’Connor (39), S O’Brien for N McAllen (42), E Baker for E Twomey (50), S O’Brien for E Twomey (et), E Twomey for C O’Donovan (et, 2nd), E Baker for R Crowley (et, 2nd).

Referee: Peter O’Leary (Inch Rovers).

***

