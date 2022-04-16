Castlehaven into Cork U21 final, but Dohenys bow out

CASTLEHAVEN qualified for the 2022 Cork LGFA U21C county final on Monday evening.

Castlehaven will take on Nemo Rangers in this year’s U21 decider following a 0-18 to 1-6 semi-final win over Carrigaline in Moneyvohallane. The West Cork side fell three points behind during the opening exchanges but quickly reasserted control to lead 0-11 to 0-4 at the interval.

The hosts extended their advantage to ten points before Carrigaline pulled a goal back. Castlehaven were not to be outdone and added four late points to cement their U21 county final place. Castlehaven’s scorers were Ellie McCarthy (0-6), Eilis Bohane (0-5) Sarah O’Donovan (0-3), Hannah Sheehy (0-2) and Ellen Buckley (0-1) .

Last Sunday, Bandon travelled to Trabeg for a meeting with Nemo Rangers. A place in this year’s U21C county final was on offer for the winners and it was Rangers who grabbed it.

Dominating the opening half, Nemo led by six points at the break before running out 1-8 to 0-5 winners despite a gutsy Bandon effort. This semi-final was played out amid a gale wind and one in which Bandon struggled in front of goal. Cliona McTaggart top-scored for the winners with 1-5.

Ava Long (0-2, 0-2 frees), Emma Tarrant (0-2, 0-1 free) and Rachel O’Donovan scored for the Lilywhites in a semi-final Meabh O’Flynn, Rachel O’Donovan and Katie Allen impressed for the West Cork side.

Dohenys took on Naomh Abán in the Cork LGFA U21B county championship semi-final in Dunmanway last Sunday afternoon. The West Cork side put in a valiant effort but wasted numerous scoring opportunities before losing 3-12 to 0-6. Despite the defeat, Dohenys can be pleased with their efforts competing at the U21 grade for the first time this year.

Michelle Love provided the bulk of Dohenys’ scores (0-5, 0-2 frees) with Mairead Crowley (0-1) also getting her name on the scoresheet. The Dunmanway club’s goalkeeper Katelyn Holland played superbly but it was Naomh Abán who capitalised on a converted 35th minute penalty to secure a U21B county final berth. Naomh Abán will face another West Cork club, O’Donovan Rossa, in the decider following the Skibbereen side’s victories over St. Val’s and Ballinora.

On the divisional front, Ilen Rovers outlasted Bandon following a recent high-scoring West Cork U16A clash. Kate Carey, Leah Carey and Meabh Collins provided the bulk of the winner’s scores with Saorla Carey, Carla O’Regan, Emer Varley and Ellen Hurley also featuring on the scoresheet. Anna Hurley, Meg Walsh and Carla O’Regan also impressed. The Lilywhites U16 C team proved too strong for Muintir Bhaire with Emma Lucey, Meabh Nagle, Andrea Galvin and Katie Appleby netting in a 5-4 to 0-4 league win.

Clonakilty’s junior side got their Cork LGFA Division 2A campaign off to a winning start at home to Kinsale last week. A cracking match ended 3-7 to 2-6 in Clon’s favour thanks to Siofra Pattwell (1-3), Kyia O’Mahony (1-0), Niamh Kennedy (1-0), Rachel Deasy, Ciara White and Ellen Hall (0-1 each) scores.