Sport

Castlehaven GAA Club received presidential approval

March 19th, 2024 1:05 PM

By Southern Star Team

The all-conquering Castlehaven ladies senior football team, which was crowned county senior B football champions in 2023, pictured at the club’s recent medal presentation and dinner dance in the West Cork Hotel. Back from left, Tina Browne, Laura O’Donoghue, Mairéad O’Driscoll, Grace O’Connell, Emma O’Callaghan, Brian Hourihane, Maeve Davis, Dinny Cahalane and John McGuckin. Middle from left, Jessica McCarthy, Alice O’Driscoll, Niamh O’Sullivan, Lisa O’Mahony, Mairéad Courtney, Shelley Daly, Hannah Sheehy, Becca Sheehy, Katelyn O’Driscoll, Ellen Connolly, Niamh O’Driscoll and outgoing GAA President Larry McCarthy. Front from left, Ria Wilson, Ellen Maguire, Ellie McCarthy, Rachel Whelton, Noreen O’Sullivan, Emma Daly, Emma McCarthy, Áine Daly and Ellen Buckley. (Photo: Andrew Harris)

See more images

Share this article

 

OUTGOING GAA President Larry McCarthy gave the reigning West Cork Sports Star Club of the Year, Castlehaven GAA Club, the presidential seal of approval.

After an incredibly successful 2023 season, even by their own standards, Castlehaven GAA and LGFA joined forces for a victory dinner dance in the West Cork Hotel in Skibbereen that will live long in the memory.

Last season the men’s team won county and Munster senior football titles, the ladies’ team captured the county senior B crown while the U17s also brought a county title to Castlehaven to make it one of their best seasons ever.

No wonder it took longer than usual for Larry McCarthy to present the medals!

This was an event where the entire club came together to celebrate their many successes last season, and with their senior footballers – under new manager Seanie Cahalane – winning their county league opener against Douglas earlier in the day, their 2024 campaign is off to a great start, too.

 

*****

Subscribe to our email mailing list for the best of West Cork straight to your inbox

Click here to sign up to our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Share this article

Recommended