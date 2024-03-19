Castlehaven GAA Club received presidential approval

OUTGOING GAA President Larry McCarthy gave the reigning West Cork Sports Star Club of the Year, Castlehaven GAA Club, the presidential seal of approval.

After an incredibly successful 2023 season, even by their own standards, Castlehaven GAA and LGFA joined forces for a victory dinner dance in the West Cork Hotel in Skibbereen that will live long in the memory.

Last season the men’s team won county and Munster senior football titles, the ladies’ team captured the county senior B crown while the U17s also brought a county title to Castlehaven to make it one of their best seasons ever.

No wonder it took longer than usual for Larry McCarthy to present the medals!

This was an event where the entire club came together to celebrate their many successes last season, and with their senior footballers – under new manager Seanie Cahalane – winning their county league opener against Douglas earlier in the day, their 2024 campaign is off to a great start, too.