Sport

Castlehaven ace Collins won't be involved with Cork this season

February 5th, 2022 10:56 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

Castlehaven's Mark Collins has been a terrific servant to Cork football for over a decade.

CASTLEHAVEN footballer Mark Collins won’t be involved with the Cork footballers this season.

Rebels’ boss Keith Ricken has confirmed that Collins (31) will focus on his club football with Castlehaven this year. Given that he soons turns 32 years old, it suggests that Collins’ long inter-county career could be over.

‘He wants to do other projects,’ Ricken said after Cork’s 1-13 apiece Division 2 draw against Clare on Saturday night.

‘He is going to give his time to Castlehaven, he is with the UCC freshers’ football team and in time I think he'll be very good in management. 

‘I want to wish him the very best as he steps away from Cork football for now. I can see him back in again in some other guise in some other time. I couldn't speak more highly of him. 

‘He is going to concentrate on his club and concentrate on his work.’

Collins, who won a Munster SFC medal with Cork in 2012, was the most experienced player on the Cork panel, and is the latest footballer to step back from the panel. In recent weeks it’s been confirmed that Sean White, Mark White, Ruairi Deane, Collins’ Castlehaven team-mate Michael Hurley and Luke Connolly are not in Cork’s plans for the months ahead. Kevin O’Driscoll also retired late last year.

