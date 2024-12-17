Carrigdhoun concern that divisions are being pushed out of existence

BY JJ HURLEY

CARRIGDHOUN officers, at the division’s annual convention held in Carrigaline, expressed their concern that the division is being pushed out of existence as a result of the actions of the county board.

In a direct question to the representative of Cork County Board, Donal McCarthy, Carrigdhoun treasurer and fixtures secretary Declan O’Neill asked if it was the county executive’s plan to get rid of the divisions?

In his response, McCarthy said, ‘In a straight answer, no.’

O’Neill also questioned the manner in which the premier junior championship was brought into being and also questioned the recent decision to take two teams from both hurling and football from the junior ranks to compete in county league competitions.

‘What about the clubs that are being left behind in the divisions,’ O’Neill said, ‘Our competitions are being undermined.’

In response to the issues raised, McCarthy said, ‘What I would say to you there in relation to the four teams going up. It is to bring it all up to ten teams in the seven groups, there is a waiting list there. The clubs are looking to get in there and are putting pressure to come in.’

The Crosshaven delegation said that any loss of teams would have a detrimental effect on its club.

‘There will be nothing there for the weaker clubs. If this keeps going there will be no B leagues. The young fellas will walk away,’ remarked Ronan Cogan.

‘It will be a game for the elite and the smaller and weaker clubs will be gone out of existence, with housing estates built on pitches.’

In addition to the potential loss of teams at adult level in the division, the issue of the lateness of the U21 hurling season was also raised.

Divisional secretary Tomás O’Sullivan pointed a finger at the split season, which he said was shutting the GAA down for the benefit of a few.

Ballymartle chairman Don Lordan was also concerned by the split season. He said: ‘There is no spread of games any more. We all like to go to games. I just don’t go to Ballymartle games but I don’t have that chance anymore.’

In his earlier address, chairperson Myles Barry had raised the failure of the division to field a team.

‘Why can’t Carrigdhoun win a senior county?’ he asked.

‘Good will from coaches, clubs and mentors will make this a reality. I would ask players and coaches to examine their minds and attitudes, and wishful thinking may be a reality for us all.’

On a night when the treasure’s report set out continuing growth in attendance figures, Valley Rovers’ Diarmuid O’Brien’s three-year term as president came to an end, as another Carrigdhoun legend took up the mantle, Shamrock’s John Twomey.

The following officers were re-elected: chairman, Myles Barry; vice chairperson, Kevin O’Donovan; secretary, Tomás O’Sullivan; treasurer and fixtures secretary, Declan O’Neill; PRO, Sean Nyhan; referee co-ordinator, Ronan Cogan.