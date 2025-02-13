Southern Star Ltd. logo
Carrigaline beat Kinsale in South East U21 Football Championship

February 13th, 2025 10:31 AM

By Southern Star Team

Carrigaline 2-11

Kinsale 0-14

JJ HURLEY REPORTS

CARRIGALINE won a lively encounter against a gallant Kinsale side in the South East U21 Football Championship at Carrigaline on Sunday.

In a game that had all the ingredients of a championship encounter, two goals on either side of the break, a penalty from Ryan Delaney and a punched shot from Ben Delaney, proved the difference.

Delaney opened the home side's account with a two-pointer, as Kinsale were unable to convert their chances

Eventually finding their mojo, Kinsale hit four unanswered points, two from the impressive James Murphy and a point piece from Arron Keane and David Looney.

As the visitors took control of the game, a Brian Murphy point wrestled the initiative back for Carrigaline as there was only a point between the sides on 16 minutes.

A minute later, Carrigaline were back in the box seat as their hero from last year's c senior A championship shoot out, Ryan Delaney, rattled the net from the spot, after he had been felled.

Thomas Vaughan added another to the Carrigaline score as they led 1-4 to 0-4 on 23 minutes.

Having worked a ball into a dangerous position, Kinsale missed a great chance to make the game level as Looney fired his shot across the face of goal and then forced a save from Chris Laverty in the Carrig net moments later, with another goal chance.

Another point from Vaughan, followed by a two pointer from Ben Delaney, drew a single reply from Murphy as Carrigaline went in at the break leading by 1-7 to 0-5.

The opening minutes of the second period had Carrigaline increasing their lead as Ben Delaney punched the ball to the Kinsale net, the seasiders replied with three scores (including a two pointer).

Rory O’Brien stretched Carrig’s lead on 41 minutes to 2-8 to 0-9, as Carrigaline’s defence somehow prevented a certain goal from Kearney up the other end.

As Carrigaline outscored their opponents leading up to the final ten minutes, they pushed their lead to 2-11 to 0-11. Kinsale dug deep as Kearney and Murphy found the target and a goal bound shot from Conor Fitzpatrick somehow was deflected over the bar, as Carrig took the spoils.

Scorers

Carrigaline: B Delaney 1-3 (2p, 1f), A Delaney 1-2 (1pen, 2p) T Vaughan 0-3, B Murphy, R O' Brien, R Kenneally (0-1 each).

Kinsale: M Murphy 0-7 (2p 2f), G Kearney 0-3, A Keane, D Looney, J Byrne, C Fitzpatrick (0-1 each).

Carrigaline: C Laverty; E Murphy; T Foley, B Murphy; R Kenneally; K McCarthy, K McNulty; D Sutton, O O'Connor; C Kearney, R Delaney, C Ryan; C Crotty, B Delaney, T Vaughan.

Subs: J Connolly for C Crotty (54), A Crowley for T Vaughan (55).

Kinsale: S Byrne; D O'Leary, C O’Callaghan, C O'Leary; K O'Callaghan, C Fitzpatrick, J Byrne; G Kearney, Ben Long; L Kirwin, D Looney, S O’Callaghan; R O'Brien, J Murphy, A Keane.

Subs: Cillian Fitzpatrick for S O'Callaghan (ht), N Ryan for R O'Brien (48).

Referee: Kevin O'Sullivan, Valley Rovers.

