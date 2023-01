Carbery road bowling results from Christmas and New Year

Here are the Carbery road bowling results for a busy Christmas and New Year period:

Ballydehob: December 30th, Jack O’Callaghan defeated Joe O’Brien, last shot, for €3,300; Eoghan O’Callaghan defeated Cian Bowen, one bowl, for €2,400.

Bauravilla: Doubles, Edwin Collins/Dermot Hegarty defeated David McCarthy/Darren Lynch, last shot, for €1,100; return, Gavin Crowley defeated Gavin Harrington, last shot, for €1,800; Hourihane Cup qualifier, Jimmy Collins defeated Denis O’Sullivan, last shot, and John Cahalane, last shot, €3,600 (O’Sullivan/Cahalane) plus €450 x 3.

Beal na mBlath: December 28th, Doubles, Tim Allen/Donnacha O’Driscoll defeated Charles Kineally/Dermot Desmond, last shot, for €2,000; return, Kineally/Desmond defeated Allen/O’Driscoll, last shot, for €2,800; December 29th, Paul Walsh (D)/Kevin Walsh defeated Ml Desmond/Sean Galvin, last shot, for €500; return, Desmond/Galvin defeated Paul and Kevin Walsh, last shot, for €800; Single scores, John Madden defeated Sean Galvin, one bowl, for €700; Ml Desmond defeated John Madden, last shot, for €340.

Caheragh: December 26th, Muiris Buttimer defeated Donie Harnedy, almost a bowl, for €1,400; doubles, Denis Murphy/Gavin Harrington defeated Kieran O’Sullivan (L)/Luka Bowen, one bowl, for €3,200; Brian O’Driscoll defeated Darren Kelly, two bowls, for €3,600.

Castletownbere: December 28th, RNLI fundraisers, Aidan Murphy defeated Gary Daly, one bowl, for €60,000; Ger Connolly defeated Shane Shannon, one bowl, for €56,200; Martin Coppinger defeated David Murphy, one bowl, for €57,600; Brian Wilmot defeated Tom O’Sullivan, two bowls, for €11,400: December 29th, Tom O’Sullivan defeated Eamonn Bowen, one bowl, for €26,800; Jim Coffey defeated John Cahalane, two bowls, for €42,000; Paul Buckley defeated Tim Young, one bowl, for €40,000; Brian O’Driscoll defeated Anthony Crowley, last shot, for €20,000.

Derrinasafa: December 31st, Brian O’Driscoll defeated David Horgan, one bowl, for €1,800; Kevin Walsh defeated Adam McCarthy, last shot, for €2,000; January 1st, James O’Driscoll defeated Sean O’Riordan, last shot, for €2,000; Kevin Walsh defeated Donal McCarthy, one bowl, for €2,000; John A Murphy defeated Diarmuid Hurley, twice, both last shot, for €4,200 and €4,600.

Drimoleague: December 27th, Pat O’Sullivan (SV) defeated Donal O’Mahony, one bowl, for €1,300; Seamus O’Regan defeated James O’Driscoll, two bowls, for €4,000; Vincent Healy defeated Alan Keane, one bowl, for €3,600.

Grange: December 26th, Denis/Tommy O’Sullivan defeated Tim Young/Anthony Gould, two bowls, for €25,400; Jim Coffey won two from three with John Cahalane, one bowl and two bowls for Coffey (€8,400 and €14,000), two bowls for Cahalane for €7,240.

Newcestown: Mark Courtney defeated Stephen Spillane, last shot, for €2,540; return, Spillane defeated Courtney, last shot, for €2,200.

Reenascreena: December 25th, Ivan Buchannon defeated Sean O’Riordan, one bowl, for €1,740; Return double, Owen McCarthy/Joe Tyner defeated Connie Connolly/Ml O’Regan, one bowl, for €1,400.

Rosscarbery: January 2nd, Darragh Dempsey defeated James Nagle, three bowls, for €3,100; Declan O’Donovan (K) won two from three with Shane McCarthy, all last shot, for stakes of €2,000; €3,200 and €2,300.

Shannonvale: Ger Connolly defeated Noel Gould, last shot, for €6,000; Declan O’Donovan (K)/Deckie O’Mahony defeated Meghan Collins/John Connolly, last shot, for €1,100; John Connolly defeated Declan O’Donovan, last shot, for €1,200; Ger Connolly/Meghan Collins defeated Anthony Gould/Tom Reaney, last shot, for €800.

The Clubhouse: Joseph O’Mahony defeated Kevin O’Sullivan, almost a bowl, for €1,000; Cornelius O’Mahony defeated Paul Walsh, last shot, for €1,800; David O’Brien defeated Seamus O’Regan, last shot, for €3,800; Brian Hurley defeated Alan Keane, almost a bowl, for €2,600.

Togher Cross: December 24th, Noel O’Regan defeated Shane Shannon, last shot, for €8,400.