Carbery regain Johnny O’Driscoll Memorial title

THE Johnny O’Driscoll Memorial survived the elements with 17 bowlers from Carbery, Gaeltacht and West Cork divisions contributing handsomely to a five-score programme that often produced passages of top-class bowling at The Marsh Road on Saturday.

Carbery, with West Cork’s Alan Brickley amongst their line-up, were convincing 4-1 winners, thus avenging a defeat of similar proportions by the Gaeltacht at last year’s event in Clondrohid.

The combination of Colm Crowley and Brickley were quickly into their stride against Gaeltacht’s youthful duo, Germany-bound Liam Murphy who combined with Cill na Martra’s Cillian Kelleher, in the day’s feature which carried a €6,800 stake. Crowley’s opener from the start line at Ballyhilty was a screamer and a two-bowl margin separated them at ‘Jim Hurley’s corner’ as the Gaeltacht men’s accuracy left them down. Brickley’s piledriver from ‘Bohane’s cross’ ensured a comfortable win.

Schull’s Cian Bowen played a huge role in getting Carbery off to a winning start, using his under-arm style to line outstanding shots past the ‘concrete’ and again away from the ‘bridge’. Patrick Crowley gave excellent support in a one-bowl win over Gaeltacht’s veteran campaigner Paudie Murphy, who was partnered by Diarmuid Lucey.

Murphy returned to the fray and was instrumental in levelling the series when, accompanied by Lauren O’Brien, a hard-fought doubles win was secured against Sidney Shannon and Triona Murphy. After being put in a good stand by Lauren, Murphy’s thundering drive with three to go won it for the Gaeltacht.

The rest of the day belonged to Carbery. Following Crowley and Brickley’s success, the Leap/Rosscarbery duo of Kieran O’Sullivan and Sean O’Neill gave the home side an unassailable lead with a last-shot win over Niall Murphy and Jamie McCarthy. O’Sullivan’s big effort to the avenue gate on the inward route was important but O’Neill’s accuracy overall was the deciding factor.

James McNulty was another to relish the rain. In the final score of the day, a singles duel with Gaeltacht’s very strong Mattie McDonagh, the Union Hall man was inch-perfect in his deliveries and won by almost two.

The organisers express their gratitude to all who contributed on the road and in providing sustenance during the interval. The Johnny O’Driscoll Memorial was presented to Carbery’s captain Richie Fitzgerald by Adrian O’Driscoll. West Cork Rapid Response were the beneficiaries of a four-figure sum from the day’s bowling.

Rosscarbery’s Sunday score, the first in the new Michelle Hayes junior B tournament, David Hegarty v Brendan O’Neill, was deferred due to weather. Schull’s Mick Flor Cup tournament score also fell victim to storm Isha.

The first of two Carbery team bowling play-offs will take place at Schull on Sunday morning next. The rule change in operation this year sees teams of three competing with the regulation also requiring all team members to be representatives of one club. Teams will consist of one from novice C ranking and two from the D grade. The winning trio will be one of two selections representing Carbery in the overall team finals at Castletownkenneigh on March 24th. Competing teams are advised to bring their club bowls. Throw-off at Schull on Sunday, 28th, is 10am.

Results

Castletownkenneigh: International fundraising scores; Martin Coppinger/Hannah Cronin defeated Gary Daly/Ciara Buckley, last shot, for €2,400; Jim Coffey/Tom Reaney defeated Kevin Coughlan/Ronan Hoey, two bowls, for €3,000; Tommy O’Sullivan/Veronia O’Mahony defeated Tim Young/Geraldine Curtin, one bowl, for €2,900; Michael O’Leary defeated Con O’Sullivan, one bowl, for €2,400.

Marsh Road: Johnny O’Driscoll Memorial, (Carbery v Gaeltacht): Patrick Crowley/Cian Bowen defeated Paudie Murphy/Diarmuid Lucey, one bowl, for €2,400; Paudie Murphy/Lauren O’Brien defeated Sidney Shannon/Triona Murphy, one bowl, for €2,900; Colm Crowley/Alan Brickley defeated Liam Murphy/Cillian Kelleher, one bowl, for €6,800; Kieran O’Sullivan/Sean O’Neill, defeated Niall Murphy/Jamie McCarthy, last shot, for €4,000; James McNulty defeated Mattie McDonagh, two bowls, for €1,100.