Carbery Rangers’ clubman Denis Calnan appointed as Cork GAA’s new Finance Manager

CARBERY Rangers’ clubman Denis Calnan has been appointed as Cork GAA’s new Finance Manager.

A former chairman and PRO of Carbery Rangers, and current treasurer, in his new role Calnan will be responsible for financial management, control and treasury across all aspects of Cork GAA.

He will report to the CEO and will be responsible for providing financial insights, to enable Cork GAA to deliver on its strategic objective of maximising commercial opportunities, while delivering financial stability and creating a future sustainable organisation.

‘We are delighted that someone of the calibre and experience of Denis Calnan is joining the Cork GAA team,’ county chairman Marc Sheehan said.

‘He brings a wealth of practical experience to this role, along with a strong GAA background. He has come through a rigorous interview process, and we are very lucky to have secured his services. On behalf of Cork County Board, I would like to warmly welcome Denis to the team and wish him every success in this new role.’

Calnan is a chartered accountant with over 20 years’ experience in all aspects of commercial operations, across a variety of different industries, including the renewables sector, private industry and multinational organisations such as Kerry Group and EY. He has a proven track record in financial management, control and reporting having served in the role of financial controller with GP Wood and as project manager on a number of renewables projects.

CEO Kevin O’Donovan said: ‘This is another step in the right direction in the stabilisation and future expansion of the Cork GAA financial and commercial functions. Denis’ appointment will serve us well across a range of projects, including both County Board and Páirc Uí Chaoimh operations, as well as One Cork, Rebels’ Bounty and many other initiatives.’

This announcement follows an appointment process overseen by county chairman Marc Sheahan, treasurer Diarmuid Gowen, Ger Lyons (Audit & Risk), Michelle McAleer (Croke Park) and CEO Kevin O’Donovan.