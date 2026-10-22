Sport

Carbery junior A football final between Barryroe and St Mary's postponed

October 22nd, 2026 5:31 PM

By Southern Star Team

Carbery junior A football final between Barryroe and St Mary's postponed Image
St Mary's Darren O'Donovan under pressure from Barryroe's David Murphy during their 2023 Bandon Co-op JAFC round one game.

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