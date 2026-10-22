Carbery junior A football final between Barryroe and St Mary's postponed

DUE to a bereavement in Barryroe, Sunday's Bandon Co-op Carbery Junior A Football Championship final fixed for Castlehaven between Barryroe and St Mary's has been postponed.
A revised date will be announced in the coming days.
October 22nd, 2026 5:31 PM
DUE to a bereavement in Barryroe, Sunday's Bandon Co-op Carbery Junior A Football Championship final fixed for Castlehaven between Barryroe and St Mary's has been postponed.
A revised date will be announced in the coming days.
Tags used in this article
Subscriber
5 hours ago
Subscriber
6 hours ago