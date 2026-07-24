Death of Monsignor Tom (Sonny) Cahalane of Glandore announced

Monsignor Tom (Sonny) Cahalane peacefully passed away on 18th April 2026 at his home in Tucson, surrounded in the loving care of his family and steadfast friends. Remembering his parents, Tom and Hannah; his brothers, Con and his wife Nora, Michael and his wife Helen, and John; his sister Mary (O Callaghan) and her husband Michael; his nephew Pat O’Callaghan; and his grandniece Cáit (Quinn).

He was a loving brother to Pat Joe and his sister-in-law Anne, and a beloved uncle to his nephews and nieces, grandnephews, and grandnieces. He will be missed by his loving family, his extended family, his wide circle of friends and neighbours. He was blessed with the love and support of his close friends in Tucson which his family will be forever grateful for.

There is a Memorial Mass on Saturday, 25th July in St. Fachtna's Church, Glandore P81 FW90 at 12 noon, which will be live-streamed on the Funeral Service link below, followed by burial of his ashes in the adjoining cemetery.