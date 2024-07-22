Carbery Group extends their Phil Healy sponsorship deal

PHIL Healy has always been thankful for the support she receives on her journey – and that starts close to home for the Ballineen woman.

Ahead of Healy’s second Olympic Games, Carbery Group welcomed the Bandon AC sprint sensation to their Ballineen HQ for a meet and greet with employees and families and to renew their sponsorship deal with the Paris-bound Irish athlete.

I'm excited to have renewed my sponsorship deal with Carbery Group. As a proud Ballineen and West Cork woman, having support from a successful global company that is synonymous with my homeplace means a lot to me,’ she said.

Jason Hawkins, CEO of Carbery Group, added: ‘We are delighted to have agreed to a sponsorship extension with Phil Healy. Phil is a fantastic ambassador for West Cork both on and off the track, and it is a privilege to support her on her quest for more success.’

Healy will use the funding from the sponsorship to support her training and travel costs.