Carbery Group extends their Phil Healy sponsorship deal

July 22nd, 2024 8:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

Carbery Group extends their Phil Healy sponsorship deal Image
Carbery Group have extended their sponsorship of Phil Healy.

PHIL Healy has always been thankful for the support she receives on her journey – and that starts close to home for the Ballineen woman. 

Ahead of Healy’s second Olympic Games, Carbery Group welcomed the Bandon AC sprint sensation to their Ballineen HQ for a meet and greet with employees and families and to renew their sponsorship deal with the Paris-bound Irish athlete.

I'm excited to have renewed my sponsorship deal with Carbery Group. As a proud Ballineen and West Cork woman, having support from a successful global company that is synonymous with my homeplace means a lot to me,’ she said.

Jason Hawkins, CEO of Carbery Group, added: ‘We are delighted to have agreed to a sponsorship extension with Phil Healy. Phil is a fantastic ambassador for West Cork both on and off the track, and it is a privilege to support her on her quest for more success.’ 

Healy will use the funding from the sponsorship to support her training and travel costs. 

