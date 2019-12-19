Carbery GAA clubs Scór three county titles

BY JOHN TARRANT

WEST Cork clubs savoured the fruits of a rewarding outing at the county Scór na nÓg finals on a terrific staging in the Éire Óg GAA Pavillion, Ovens.

Teenage talent from across underage, camogie and ladies’ football clubs pursued outright honours in the diverse cultural orientated programme.

An appreciative attendance enjoyed the spectacle with Boherbue from sampling four outright wins, Avondhu cheers rose for Kilshannig with Sam Maguires, St James and Carbery Rangers unleashing a

powerful Carbery surge to the delight of West Cork supporters.

St James took custody of the honours in the Ballad Group, the Ardfield quintet put together excellent harmonies with their double offering of ‘My Belfast Love’ and ‘Cill Mhuire’ good enough to better second-placed Cullen.

Carbery Rangers added a popular win in the novelty act with a topical presentation titled ‘Dublin: its places, its people and its five in a row’. And from the demanding recitation class, Shannon Buttimer from Sam Maguires collected the accolades with a hilarious offering titled ‘The Pig’, and second here was Finín Ó

Conaill representing Cill na Martra.

The Cork champions progress to the Munster Scór na nÓg Finals at the Éire Óg GAA Pavilion in Ovens on Sunday, January 5th commencing at 1.30pm.

The county Scór na nÓg prize-winners were as follows:

Rince Foirne: 1. Boherbue; 2. Aghabullogue Camogie.

Amhránaíocht Aonair: 1. Aoife O’Riordan (Boherbue); 2. Ava Hennessy (Killeagh Camogie).

Aithriseoireacht: 1. Shannon Buttimer (Sam Maguires); 2. Finín Ó Conaill (Cill na Martra).

Bailéad Ghrúpa: 1. St James (Kate Whelton, Ciara Hodnett, Darragh O’Leary, Laura Hodnett, Méabh Barry); 2. Cullen.

Tráth na gCeist: 1. Boherbue; 2. Tadgh MacCarthaigh (Rory Kingston, Timothy Farrell, Eva O’Sullivan, Brian McCarthy); 3. Carrig na bhFear.

Nuachleas: 1. Carbery Rangers (Adam Baker, Ava Barry, Caoimhe Calnan, Cian Barry, Eamon Hodnett, Eamon O’Donoghue, Isabelle Moore, Stephen Daly); 2. Boherbue;

Ceol Uirlise: 1. Kilshannig; 2. Cill na Martra (Finín Ó Conaill, Aoghagán Ó Riordáin, Méabh Ní Chonaill, Emma Coombs, Eidin Ní Fhaoláin).

Rince Seit: 1. Boherbue; 2. Cill na Martra (Claire Ní Aodha, Donagh Ó Mainnin, Dylan Forde, Doireann Ní Mhocháin, Saoirse Ní Uidhir, Kyle Ó Croinín, Finín Ó Conaill, Ciara Ní Shuibhne).