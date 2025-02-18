Carbery footballers and hurlers to face Avondhu

THE CARBERY footballers and hurlers will both take on Avondhu in their county divisions/colleges championship unseeded round one games.

In the McCarthy Insurance Group football championship, Carbery are in the unseeded section after they were seeded in 2023 and 2024 following winning the competition in 2022. The unseeded group also involves Beara and Duhallow with the top two advancing to the semi-finals, joining Muskerry and UCC.

If Carbery win their first round game, they will face the losers of the match between Beara and Duhallow. If the south-westerners lose, they face the winners of that tie.

Beara are competing in the championship for the first time since 2022 and are guaranteed to have two games. The team that finishes top of the group faces Muskerry in the semi-finals while second place comes up against UCC.

In the Co-op Superstores hurling championship, Avondhu are Carbery’s unseeded opposition in round one with Duhallow and Muskerry also in their group. If Carbery win their first game, they face the losers of the Duhallow v Muskerry tie and vice-versa if they lose. Top of the unseeded section faces county premier senior holders Imokilly in the semi-final while second place plays UCC.

Meanwhile, in the confined junior B county championships, O’Donovan Rossa will face Bantry Blues in the first group game in the hurling championship. The West Cork sides are also joined in Group 1 by Lough Rovers. In Group 3, Gabriel Rangers face Castletownroche in their first game while Rathpeacon make up the group. Group 2 comprises Uibh Laoire, Ballyphehane and Crosshaven.

In football, Clann na nGael are joined by Muintir Bhaire in Group 2, the two West Cork sides will meet in round two. Brian Dillons and Ballinacurra make up their group. Beara sides Glengarriff and Garnish have been drawn into groups one and three respectively. Glengariff face St Catherines, Araglen and Shanballymore while Garnish come up against Ballyphehane and Belgooly.

In both codes, the two in each group progress to the knockout stage with the best two group winners going to the semi-finals and the other group topper joining the runners-up in the quarter-finals.

***

COLLEGES/DIVISIONS FOOTBALL: Unseeded group round 1: Avondhu v Carbery; Beara v Duhallow. Unseeded group round 2: Winner of Avondhu/Carbery v Loser of Beara/Duhallow; Winner Beara/Duhallow v Loser of Avondhu/Carbery. Semi-final: Muskerry v unseeded 1st place team; UCC v unseeded 2nd place team.

COLLEGES/DIVISIONS HURLING: Unseeded group round 1: Duhallow v Muskerry; Avondhu v Carbery. Unseeded group round 2: Winner Duhallow/Muskerry v Loser of Avondhu/Carbery; Winner of Avondhu/Carbery v Loser of Duhallow/Muskerry. Semi-final: Imokilly v unseeded 1st place team; UCC v unseeded 2nd place team.

CONFINED JUNIOR B HURLING: Group 1: O’Donovan Rossa, Lough Rovers, Bantry Blues. Group 2: Uibh Laoire, Ballyphehane, Crosshaven. Group 3: Gabriel Rangers, Rathpeacon, Castletownroche.

CONFINED JUNIOR B FOOTBALL: Group 1: St Catherine’s, Glengarriffe, Araglen, Shanballymore. Group 2: Clann na nGael, Brian Dillon’s, Ballinacurra, Muintir Bhaire. Group 3: Ballyphehane, Garnish, Belgooly.