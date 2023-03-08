Sport

Carbery development football team to play Cork senior selection

March 8th, 2023 1:30 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

A beaming Carbery manager Tim Buckley gives his reaction to his side's victory against Duhallow in the 2022 Cork Premier SFC. (Photo: George Hatchell)

CARBERY football manager Tim Buckley will have an early chance to run his eyes over potential players for the division when a Carbery development squad takes on a Cork senior football development squad (U25) this month.

This game is fixed for Dunmanway on Monday, March 20th, at 7.30pm, and it presents Buckley with the ideal opportunity to have a look at footballers in the division who could force their way into his championship panel.

Last season Carbery were one of the stories of the county premier senior football championship as they won the Tadhg Crowley Cup and contested a county quarter-final, and they hope to build on that progress this season.

For the upcoming game no Cork seniors or U20s will be involved, but Tim Buckley could use this as the chance to play Niall Hayes (Kilmacabea), Sean Crowley (Mathunas), Conor O'Neill (Randal Óg), Niall Evans and Joe Sullivan (St James), Darren O’Donovan (St Mary’s) and Darragh Holland (Argideen Rangers), along with the stalwarts who have been involved in recent campaigns.

This season Carbery will be one of the seeded teams in the divisions/colleges section, off the back of their success in winning the unseeded section in 2022.

***

