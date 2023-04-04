Carbery clubs dominate 50th county Scór na nÓg finals

BY JOHN TARRANT

CARBERY clubs contributed handsomely to the staging of the 50th county Scór na nÓg finals at the Éire Óg pavilion in Ovens, striking a rich vein of vein to dominate proceedings.

Carbery Rangers claimed a double with Kilmeen/Kilbree, St James, Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas and Clonakilty also tasting victory.

Individually, Isobelle Moore from Carbery Rangers delivered a superb rendition of the song ‘Ned of the Hill’ to sample success in the solo singing with Katy O’Donovan from Kilmeen/Kilbree retaining her title in recitation with an offering titled ‘Dancehall Days’.

Carbery Rangers took custody of the honours in the ballad group. The Ross quintet put together excellent harmonies with their double presentation to get the better of Dungourney.

Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas took victory in the instrumental music with a selection of jigs and reels, second position awarded to Boherbue.

And reigning All-Ireland champions St James kept West Cork flags flying from a merited win in the novelty act with an entertaining presentation. For good measure, Clonakilty completed back-to-back titles in question time, overcoming Aghabullogue, Carraig na bhFear and Castlemartyr Camogie. There was also a big win for Kilmurry figure dancers.

Iveleary’s Tracey Cronin compered the proceedings as bean a’tí.

The Cork champions go forward to the Munster Scór na nÓg final on Saturday, April 15, once again at the Éire Óg GAA pavilion in Ovens.

RESULTS: Rince Fóirne: 1. Kilmurry, 2. St Finbarr's. Amhránaíocht Aonar: 1. Isabelle Moore (Carbery Rangers), 2. Aoife O’Riordan (Boherbue). Aithriseoireacht: 1. Katy O’Donovan (Kilmeen/Kilbree), 2. Chloe O’Halloran (Éire Óg). Bailéad Ghrúpa: 1. Carbery Rangers, 2. Dungourney. Nuachleas: 1. St James, 2. Boherbue. Ceoil Urlise: 1. Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas, 2. Boherbue, Rince Seit: 1. Boherbue. Tráth na gCeist: 1. Clonakilty, 2. Aghabullogue.