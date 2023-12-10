CARBERY BOWLING: No joy for Donal Crowley or Sidney Shannon in novice B final

THERE was dual Carbery involvement in the three-way Beál na mBláth novice B tournament decider on Sunday, but the winner’s prize did not make its way west as Gloun’s Michael Carroll took the spoils from Sidney Shannon in an exciting finish.

Donal Crowley was unluckiest of all having to withdraw early on due to injury. The Ballydehob club man was leading those opening exchanges when a pulled muscle forced him out of contention. Carroll and Shannon engaged in a fiercely-fought set-to for the remainder. The Carbery man led in good exchanges to ‘Bradfield’s cross’, but was on the backfoot when Carroll hit a super effort to ‘Dan Joe’s lane’. It was a vital turnaround and, although Shannon fought it to the last shot, the ascendancy stayed with the Gloun man to the end.

Rosscarbery’s Sean O’Neill scored a good win at Drinagh, coming in ahead of Drimoleague’s Andy McCarthy whose fine midsummer form saw him score a string of successive wins. Bowling out from the village, O’Neill’s speedy fifth ran to sight at ‘the blacksticks’ and it gave him a bowl of odds cushion that McCarthy, despite a determined effort, failed to reel in. Also here, there was a local win when Richard Kingston got the better of Ian O’Sullivan who was prominent in Ardcahan’s Sliabh Ban team bowling win earlier in the year.

Another fine turn-out of close on 30 young bowlers showed their paces at The Marsh Road on Sunday morning when the second of three regional underage trials were held. With weather conditions on the cold side, there were spirited performances from Alan Brownie who will challenge Tom McCarthy for the U14 spot and Niamh O’Sullivan who will battle Emma O’Leary for U16. Saoirse O’Neill played well in U14 as did PJ Collins (U10), Charlie Óg McCarthy (U12) and Darragh Gleeson (U10) in their respective categories. All will have a further opportunity in a third trial session in mid-January.

Jack Cahalane did not bring his best form to the overall vintage play-off at Fisher’s Cross on Sunday. Over the opening stretch when he would have hoped to stay in contention, he conceded big odds to Christy Mullins and David Walsh. The Carbery man tried with a few good efforts but the gulf between him and his higher ranked rivals proved too much. Bantry man Mullins won by a slim margin from Walsh.

Results

County Championships

Fisher’s Cross: Vintage (over 60s) overall final, Christy Mullins defeated David Walsh, last shot, and Jack Cahalane, three bowls.

Club

Beál na mBláth: Tournament final, Michael Carroll defeated Sidney Shannon, last shot, and Donal Crowley (retired injured). €1,500 total stake; return, Brian O’Sullivan won from Eoin Crowley.

Drinagh: Richard Kingston defeated Ian O’Sullivan, last shot, for €340; Sean O’Neill defeated Andy McCarthy, one bowl, for €1,100.

Jagoe’s Mills: Kieran Corrigan defeated Damien Burns, one bowl, for €1,000; return, Damien Burns defeated Kieran Corrigan, last shot, for €1,300; Sunday, Mark Coleman defeated Brian Harrington, last shot for €600.

Lyre: Paul Twomey defeated James Collins, last shot, for €1,000.