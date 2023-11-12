CARBERY BOWLING: Denis O’Sullivan is new chairman

ASSOCIATION Honorary Secretary Micheal Ó Céallacháin attended Carbery’s 2023 AGM at The Corner Bar in Skibbereen on Monday night and oversaw a significant change in officer roles with Denis O’Sullivan, Caheragh, replacing long-serving chairman Pat O’Sullivan.

Pat, whose service to the region and to the West Cork Bowling Association from which Carbery evolved spans many decades, was given a warm round of applause in appreciation of his work. He has served in the role of chairman for 15 years and has also acted as secretary and youths officer.

Denis O’Sullivan was congratulated and wished well in his new role at the helm.

William O’Brien gave an extensive report on the region's activities in 2023, detailing the various events that impacted on the region including the tragic passing of James Nagle whose loss was profoundly felt. Championships were all run off on schedule and while county honours evaded the region’s champions, Gavin Crowley’s splendid run to the final in novice C and Brian Harrington’s similarly in boys’ U12 were highlights.

Finbarr Lynch’s treasurer report was meticulous but showed a small loss in revenue. Dan McCarthy presented his youths report and thanked all who helped with the ongoing success of the region's Showgrounds off-road track. PRO Pat McCarthy thanked the various media outlets for their coverage. Fixtures secretary Richie Fitzgerald bemoaned the lack of tournament scores but said the extended championship season was the most probable reason. Richie, who has the demanding role of association fixtures secretary, also requested a separate regional officer for this position and Noel Shanahan was nominated as new Carbery fixtures secretary.

Micheal Ó Céallachain thanked the region for their work and support throughout the year and wished all well for the coming season.

Carbery’s officer board for 2024 reads: president, Jerry Murphy; chairman, Denis O’Sullivan; vice chair, Donal Crowley; secretary, William O’Brien, treasurer, Finbarr Lynch; youths officer, Dan McCarthy;fFixtures, Noel Shanahan; registrars, Michael Cussen and Christopher O’Donovan; safety officers, Denis O’Sullivan and Pat O’Sullivan; executive delegates, Pat O’Sullivan, Sidney Shannon and Johnny Whooley.

***

Conor Lucey joins Sidney Shannon in the three-way Rosscarbery novice B decider after his bowl-of-odds win over Skibb’s Shane McCarthy on the Cahermore road on Sunday. McCarthy had the better of it early on and, despite Lucey briefly coming in front after four, still held the ascendancy in six to the point known as ‘the priest’s house’.

It stayed close to ‘Barry’s cross’ where Lucey had regained the lead and an exciting finish seemed in prospect. Lucey availed of a misplay here by McCarthy and took a stranglehold in the shots past ‘DeBarra Lodge’. The Skibb man fired a great effort in a game attempt to recover ground, but his North Cork rival responded well and covered the tip. Lucey’s winning margin was a bowl of odds. The upcoming contest between Shane Nugent and Jack O’Callaghan will deliver the third finalist for Rosscarbery.

Prior to the B semi, a Pat O’Halloran Cup novice D first rounder had Kilmac football star Martin Collins in against Bandon’s Colm O’Regan. Collins was the master here, rising big odds early on and then thwarting O’Brien’s comeback charge with a splendid cast from below ‘Barry’s hill’. Drimoleague’s Alan Keane defeated David Minihane in the Marsh Road tournament but the Leap camp were on the winning trail at Schull where, in a thrilling Mick Flor Cup finish, Cian Minihane, having lost a two-bowl lead to Jan Tessyman, still found the gears to fire the winning last shot. Progressing also at Schull was Caheragh’s Darren Lynch who got the better of Morgan Hickey, Durrus.

Results:

Club:

Marsh Road: Alan Keane defeated David Minihane, one bowl, for €900; return, Patrick Crowley defeated Kieran O’Sullivan, last shot, for €410.

Rosscarbery: Novice D tour, Martin Collins defeated Colm O’Regan, two bowls, for €1,100; Novice B semi-final, Conor Lucey defeated Shane McCarthy, one bowl, for €800.

Schull: Mick Flor Cup: Darren Lynch defeated Morgan Hickey, two bowls, for €800; Cian Minihane defeated Jan Tessyman, last shot, for €800.

Shannonvale: Michael Carroll defeated Gary Lombard, last shot, for €1,400; Eoin McCarthy defeated John Connolly, last shot, for €1,000.

Phale Road, Ballineen: Ted Hegarty tournaments, Boys’ U14, Kevin Courtney won from Dylan O’Shea; Rory Twohig won from Oisin Wiseman; Boys’ U12, Eoghan Kelly won from Jack Allen; Matthew O’Neill won from Ciarán O’Sullivan; Matthew Kelleher won from Cian Kelleher; Darragh Ahern won from Joe O’Donovan; Boys’ U10, Tommy Coppinger won from Cathal Kelleher; Boys’ U8, Colin Ronan won from Dylan Kelly; Darragh Ronan won from Micheal Gleeson; Jack Daly won from Jay Lynch and Evan Kelleher; Girls’ U16, Niamh O’Connell won from Lelia Foley; Girls’ U12, Saoirse O’Neill won from Alice Browne; Anna O’Driscoll won from Caoimhe Hurley; Laoise Young won from Mia Hubbard; Lauren O’Rourke won from Lilly Barry-Twohig and Cara Harrington.