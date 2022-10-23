CARBERY BOWLING: AGM in Skibbereen on Monday night

CARBERY'S AGM for 2022 is on at The Corner Bar, Skibbereen, on Monday night next October 24th. The yearly review will include an assessment of all of the region's eighteen championship competitions completed over the summer months and progress of the winners in the county rounds as well as acknowledgement of Michael Bohane’s achievement in becoming the first from the division to win the county senior grade. Regional officers will present reports and there will be an overview of tournaments and fixtures. Senior officers from Bol Chumann will attend and will oversee the election of Carbery personnel for 2023. All clubs are requested to send representation and the meeting is open to all affiliated members.

Meabh Cuinnea was Carbery’s star turn at the weekend bowling a magnificent score at Beal na mBlath on Saturday when defeating North Cork’s highly rated Chloe Hubbard to book a place in the county U12 final. Meabh hit a purple patch in the middle third delivering three superb shots in succession that swung the contest in her favour. She will play Drimoleague’s Shauna O’Driscoll in the decider. Liam Ronan, Carhoogarriff, was another to savour success in Carbery at the weekend. The Reenascreena club man scored a surprise victory over Kieran Fitzpatrick to win the Pat O’Halloran Cup at Rosscarbery on Sunday evening. Ronan made the most of a poor opening shot by the local favourite and rose a bowl of odds before doubling his lead with an exceptional cast from ‘De Barra lodge’. A couple of mistakes then and a big effort from Fitzpatrick on the downward stretch had it back in the melting pot at the ‘priest’s house’, but Ronan held off the comeback charge with a super last shot that ensured the winner’s prize.

Despite the inclement weather there was a good turnout for the opening day of under-age trials on the upper Marsh Road on Sunday morning. Schull bowling club will host the next session on November 6. Darragh Dempsey made a winning post-championship return to action when getting the better of Eugene Kiernan at The Marsh Road on Sunday. The Skibb youth made a blistering start but did not consolidate his early advantage. He still had enough in hand for a bowl of odds victory. Vintage contenders, Donal Harnedy and Charlie O’Neill were both victorious in second round scores at The Clubhouse and the Fachtna O’Sullivan Cup commenced at Leap where there were doubles wins for David Minihane and Kieron Enright and the partnership of Mike Shanahan and Noreen McSweeney.

Results:



County championships: - Beal na mBlath: Girls U12 County semi-final: Meabh Cuinnea (Carbery) won from, Chloe Hubbard (North Cork), almost a bowl.

The Clubhouse: Vintage: Donal Harnedy defeated David Walsh, last shot, for €700; Charlie O’Neill defeated Jerry O’Donovan almost two bowls, for €560.

Club Results:

Marsh Road: Saturday, Ger Connolly defeated John Cahalane, two bowls, for €8,400; return, Joe Tyner defeated Gavin Harrington, one bowl, for €2,200; Sunday, Darragh Dempsey defeated Eugene Kiernan, one bowl, for €600.

Leap: Fachtna O’Sullivan Cup: doubles: David Minihane/Kieron Enright defeated Johnny Whooley/Ollie O’Donovan, one bowl; Mike Shanahan/Noreen McSweeney defeated Noel O’Donovan/Mary O’Donovan, last shot.

Rosscarbery: Pat O’Halloran Cup final; Liam Ronan defeated Kieran Fitzpatrick, one bowl.

Durrus: Damien Daly defeated Michael Collins, last shot, for €400.

Lyre: Gavin Harrington defeated Ruairi O’Connell, last shot, for €600; Matthew Bradley defeated John Madden, last shot, for €1,000.