Carbery and Beara kept apart in unseeded football section

CARBERY and Beara have been kept apart in the first-round draw for the unseeded section of the divisions/colleges’ senior football championship.

In this year’s Premier SFC, the divisional and college teams will battle it out in their own competition before one team progresses to the PSFC proper at the quarter-final stage.

Three seeded teams – UCC, MTU and Duhallow – are in the divisional/college semi-finals, and they will be joined by the winner of the unseeded section which includes Avondhu, Beara, Carbery, Muskerry and Imokilly.

In the opening round, Muskerry have received a bye, while the Beara footballers – under new manager Andrew Fitzgerald – will take on Avondhu, and Carbery, again under the guidance of boss Tim Buckley, will play Imokilly. One team will emerge from these five, and these fixtures will take place on Thursdays (9th, 16th, 23rd and 30th) throughout June.

The full draw is – Round 1: (five teams): Muskerry a bye, A: Avondhu v Beara, B: Carbery v imokilly. Round 2: Muskerry v Loser A. Round 3: Loser Round 2 v Loser B. Semi-finals: Winner B v Winner Round 2, Winner A v Winner Round 3.

Meanwhile, in the divisional section of the hurling championship, Carbery have been drawn to face Avondhu in their round one game as they look to make their mark in the competition.

There are five hurling teams in the unseeded section – Avondhu, Carbery, Carrigdhoun, Duhallow and Muskerry – and similar to the football, one team will emerge to contest against UCC, MTU and Imokilly for the one spot available in the PSHC quarter-finals. The games in the unseeded section of the hurling championship will be played on Tuesdays (7th, 14th, 21st and 28th) in June.

The full draw is – Round 1 (five teams): Duhallow a bye, A: Avondhu v Carbery, B: Carrigdhoun v Muskerry. Round 2: Duhallow v Loser A. Round 3: Loser Round 2 v Loser B. Semi-finals: Winner B v Winner Round 2, Winner A v Winner Round 3.