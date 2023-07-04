Caoimhe’s reward for gold is place on Irish Schools’ team

CASTLEHAVEN teenager Caoimhe Flannery will represent Ireland at the upcoming SIAB Schools’ International in Scotland.

The 16-year-old Skibbereen Community School student has been in top form in recent weeks. She followed up her recent gold in the intermediate (U17) girls’ 1500m steeplechase at the Irish Schools Track and Field Championships by winning another gold in the girls’ 1500m steeplechase at last weekend’s Tailteann Games. This competition, held in Carlow last Saturday, saw athletes from the four provinces compete against each other while also vying for places on the SIAB Schools’ International team.

There was no stopping Skibbereen AC’s Caoimhe who won the steeplechase in 5:12.20, ahead of Sarah Hartnett (Dunmore Community School) in 5:15.19, with distance back to Grace Byrne (Loreto Mullingar) in third.

The good news didn’t stop there as afterwards Caoimhe learned she had been selected on the Irish team for the SIAB Schools Track & Field 2023 to be held in Grangemouth, Scotland on July 15th. More good news, Aoife Callan (St Brogan’s Bandon and Bandon AC) has also been selected and will compete in the javelin.