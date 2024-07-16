Caoimhe Flannery races to national U18 gold

CASTLEHAVEN teenager Caoimhe Flannery raced to gold on day one of the 123.ie National Juvenile Track and Field Championships in Tullamore.

The Skibbereen AC athlete won the U18 2k steeplechase to capture her first national club title.

Flannery, who won the Munster U20 2k steeplechase title in May, was well challenged for the first three laps by reigning U17 champion and international cross-country runner Dearbhla Allen (St Peter's Louth) before the West Cork athlete pulled away with two laps to go, racing to a personal best of 7:03:07, just 0.57 seconds off the European U18 qualification standard.

It’s the latest accolade in Flannery’s impressive list that also includes winning the Munster schools’ senior U19 steeplechase title this year, as well as finishing second in the All-Ireland final.

Max Clover (Bandon AC) also brought gold back to West Cork when he won the U16 triple jump, while Evan O’Sullivan (Skibbereen AC) won silver in the U15 javelin, Ruby Cummins (Bandon AC) won silver in the U17 100m hurdles, and Aoife Callan (Bandon AC) finished second in the U18 javelin with Katie Kingston (Leevale AC) in third.