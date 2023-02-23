Camogie All-Star Libby Coppinger shares words of wisdom with Kilmeen-Kilbree’s underage stars

CAMOGIE All-Star Libby Coppinger was the special guest as Kilmeen-Kilbree GAA Club held its annual underage medal presentation at St Mary’s Hall to celebrate its many successes in 2022.

Juvenile chairperson Noel Young acted as MC. Each team manager introduced their own panel of players and mentors.

Medals were presented to U6/7, U8, U10, U12, U14, U16 camogie girls. The highlight of the year was winning the U15 Carbery camogie championship. A presentation was also made to Caoimhe Murphy to mark her involvement with the Cork minors. The club’s other two inter-county players, Niamh McCarthy and Emily O’Donovan, were unable to attend.

Medals were presented to the U7, U9, U11, U13, U15 GAA players of 2022. The U14 panel of 2020 also received medals. They won the West Cork hurling and football championship double in 2020. The highlights of 2022 include the achievements of the U15 panel. They won the county hurling title, West Cork hurling championship, hurling league and football league. Football captain Oisín Harrington is currently involved with the Cork U16 football development squad. Hurling captain Olan Murphy is involved with the Cork U16 hurling development squad for 2023.

The U13s won the hurling and football double in 2022. They defeated St Colum’s in the hurling decider and Owen Gaels in football. The younger ages (U7 to U11) played successfully in many games and blitzes. There is a bright future ahead for all these players.