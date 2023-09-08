Calculators ready, West Cork teams set for huge weekend

WHILE Valley Rovers cannot qualify from Group A of the Bon Secours Hospital Cork Premier SFC, any two of the remaining three sides could advance.

Ahead of Sunday’s final round of fixtures (all 4pm throw-ins), Castlehaven and Clonakilty – who meet in Bandon – share top spot on three points each with Carbery Rangers on two while Valleys, their opponents in Timoleague, have yet to register.

If the match in Bandon produces a winner, they will finish top and in such circumstances Carbery Rangers would take second if they beat Valleys. Were Clon and the Haven to draw, then Ross would need to win by seven points or more to pip the Haven to second.

Valleys currently have the worst scoring difference (minus-14) of the three sides currently occupying the bottom spot in each group. The Innishannon side need to get on the board to avoid the relegation play-off – if they were to beat Ross, they would finish third on head-to-head.

The situation is a bit clearer in Group B as Nemo Rangers guaranteed top spot with wins over Ballincollig and Éire Óg – the Mid-Cork rivals clash in Coachford with second place on the line, Éire Óg having the scoring difference advantage in the event of a draw.

Having lost to Éire Óg and Ballincollig, Carrigaline can only finish bottom and their scoring difference is minus-eight. They take on Nemo in Ballygarvan, seeking to pick up their first points and duck the relegation game.

Group C could conceivably end up with a three-way tie for first place – or one for second. St Finbarr’s have four points with Douglas and Mallow on two each while St Michael’s have lost their two games to date. If the Barrs beat Douglas to finish on six points – and make it 12 straight Premier SFC group stage wins since the beginning of 2020 – and Michael’s overcome Mallow, three teams would be tied on two points, in which case scoring difference would come into play. Equally, if Douglas and Mallow were to win, the top three sides would each have four while last year’s SAFC winners Michael’s would have to negotiate the relegation play-off.

In Group A of the SAFC, which concludes at 2pm on Sunday, O’Donovan Rossa take on Fermoy in Bandon. If the Skibbereen side win, they will be on four points, which would secure second if table-toppers Kanturk beat Knocknagree. A Knocknagree win would leave a three-way tie.

Dohenys have already secured top spot in Group C and so their game against Ilen Rovers in Drimoleague is a chance to take one of the top two seedings and a semi-final place. Ilen cannot qualify but will be looking to make sure they are not in the relegation play-off.

The Premier IFC games take place at 6.30pm on Saturday, with Aughavilla hosting the Group 2 clash between Castletownbere and Bandon. Castletown have won their two games to date but are not 100 percent certain of advancing. A win will put them top and in with a semi-final chance but if Bandon come out on top, they could finish first depending on how Rockchapel and Nemo Rangers fare. Bantry Blues have already guaranteed themselves first place in Group B, with their clash against Macroom in Aughaville an opportunity to take a semi-final place.

In the IAFC, which is finishing at 2pm on Saturday, Group B is finely poised, with Adrigole and Gabriel Rangers each on two points. Adrigole (scoring difference minus-seven) face Glenville, who have no points but could still qualify, in Carrigadrohid while Gabriels (plus two) are up against Aghabullogue in Dunmanway. The Coachford side have two wins from two but need to take something to be sure of advancing.

Urhan top Group A of the Premier JFC on three points but could be gazumped if they lose to St Nick’s – who have two points – in Dunmanway on Friday night (6.30pm) and Ballydesmond, also on two, beat Cullen.

St James have two points after two games in Group C, with Kilmurry their opponents in Ahiohill. The Ardfield side go into the game with a scoring difference of minus-five compared to their Muskerry opponents on plus-15 and so if they did win they would need to hope that Millstreet didn’t beat Kinsale by a bigger margin.