Cahalane dynasty to receive prestigious Dermot Earley Family Award

THE famous Cahalane dynasty from Castlehaven will receive the prestigious Dermot Earley Family Award at the GAA President’s Awards this Friday night (TG4, 7.30pm).

The Cahalanes of Castlehaven, St Finbarr’s, and Éire Óg in Cork, are an exceptional GAA family, steeped in Cork GAA history. Parents Niall and Ailish, both from Castlehaven in West Cork, come from families that have been involved with the Castlehaven club all their lives. In 1989, Castlehaven won their first ever Cork senior football championship and then again in 1993, with Niall being one of five brothers on the team, while Ailish had three brothers on the team. To go along with club honours, Niall managed to win All-Ireland medals at minor, U21, and senior, in the rebel red of Cork.

Niall and Ailish have seven children, who all play across three clubs: Castlehaven, St. Finbarr’s, and Éire Óg. Damien, Conor, and Jack all play hurling with St Finbarr’s in Togher on the southside of Cork city, and football with Castlehaven in West Cork. All three brothers were crucial players on the Finbarr’s senior hurling team, as they won the club’s first premier senior county title in 22 years in 2022. In addition, they all played a vital role as Castlehaven became Cork and Munster senior club football champions in 2023.

Following in the footsteps of their father, all three brothers have pulled on the iconic Cork jersey countless times, with numerous Munster and All-Ireland medals between them. Damien and Conor are currently members of the Cork senior hurling panel, with Damien being nominated for an All-Star in 2023, off the back of some fine displays in last year’s championship. Jack is a member of the Cork senior football panel and has the unique achievement of having All-Ireland hurling and football medals at both minor and U20 grades.

Their sisters Maebh, Gráinne, Orlaith, and Kate, all play camogie for St. Finbarrs GAA, with Kate currently playing for Finbarr’s underage teams. In Ladies football, Gráinne plays with Finbarrs, while Maebh, Orlaith, and Kate all represent the Éire Óg club in Ovens. Maebh, Gráinne, and Orlaith are current members of the Cork senior camogie panel, having played both codes for the Rebels growing up. When it comes to the coveted All-Ireland senior camogie medals with Cork, Maebh and Orla have the bragging rights to date, having both tasted success on the biggest day of all.