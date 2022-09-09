Bunratty United hit Beara for six in cup clash

BUNRATTY United kicked off their Parkway Hotel/Maybury Coaches Cup title defence in style.

The defending champions hammered Beara United 6-1 in their round one opener last Sunday, helped by a devastating goal blitz in the opening half.

Between the 14th and 19th minutes Bunratty scored FOUR goals to take complete control of this tie. Two goals from Conor Brosnan, in the 14th and 19th minutes, sandwiched goals from Killian O’Brien (15th minute) and Lorcan O’Brien (17th minute). Lorcan added a fifth Bunratty goal before half time while Colm Cleary completed the rout in the second half.

Mizen Hob A was another side that went goal crazy in the cup last Sunday when they beat Riverside Athletic 5-0 in a preliminary round match. Darren O'Donovan gave Mizen Hob A a 1-0 lead at the break, and he added a second after 55 minutes before Gerald O’Callaghan (2) and Kalum Geary also got on the scoresheet.

In another preliminary round game Skibbereen beat Drinagh Rangers B 3-1 on penalties after their tie finished 0-0.

There are two Parkway Hotel/Maybury Coaches Cup round one games this Sunday, 11th, as Mizen Hob A, fresh from last weekend’s win, take on Togher Celtic, while Drinagh Rangers play Baltimore. Both games kick off at 2.30pm.

In the McCarthy Insurance Group Munster Junior Cup on Sunday, Sullane play Skibbereen in a round one tie, 2.30pm start.