Bunratty blitz fires United back to summit of Championship

BUNRATTY United reclaimed top spot in the OBrienWaterServices.com Championship in style last Sunday.

Bunratty blitzed bottom-of-the-table Castlelack 8-1 to hit the summit and take advantage of Castletown Celtic’s 4-1 mid-week loss to Beara United.

Martino Santandrea and James O’Regan scored two goals apiece while Colm Cleary, James O’Reilly, Conor Brosnan and Shane McSweeney were on target in this rout, with Dylan O’Callaghan scoring a consolation for struggling Castlelack.

Add in Castletown Celtic’s loss to Beara United – they goaled through Declan Dunne (2), David O'Sullivan-Greene and James Musgrove – and Bunratty now hold a one-point lead over Castlelack and they also have two games in hand. They’re in control of their destiny, but will be wary of the chasing pack that also includes Kilbrittain Rovers and, possibly, Skibbereen.

Goals from Donal McCormack and Alan Burke helped Kilbrittain defeat Aultagh Celtic 2-1, Colm O’Neill with the latter’s goal, and Rovers are five points behind table-toppers Bunratty.

Skibbereen could yet have a say in this title race, if they keep up their recent form. They hammered Courtmacsherry 6-1 last weekend and while they are fifth in the Championship and are nine points behind Bunratty, they have two games in hand so have the chance to close the gap. Isaac Harte scored a hat-trick against Courtmac and Jack O’Brien bagged a brace after Kevin O’Regan opened the scoring after 15 minutes. Liam Robinson pulled a goal back for Courtmac in the second half, but they were already 4-0 down at that stage.

Elsewhere in the Championship Niall O’Regan was the hat-trick hero as Baltimore beat Dunmanway Town B 3-1. Stephen Kingston was on target for Dunmanway.

***

Drinagh Rangers have stretched their lead at the top of the PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division to six points after last weekend’s 3-1 result against Riverside Athletic, but second-placed Dunmanway Town have three games in hand. Dunmanway’s clash with Clonakilty Soccer Club was postponed last Sunday due to poor weather.

On Friday night, Mizen AFC and Spartak Mossgrove drew 0-0, and it’s a much-needed point for bottom side Mizen who are just one point behind Riverside.

Togher Celtic moved clear of the bottom teams with a crucial 4-0 win against Ballydehob last Sunday. Robbie Lucey, David Mawe, Adam O’Donovan and Nathan O’Donovan-Mawe all scored in the second half. Togher’s win saw them leapfrog Lyre Rovers who lost 3-1 to Kilgoban Celtic – Alex Young (2) and Dan Murray scored for Kilgoban while Ethan Draper was on target for Lyre.

***

Beara breathed new life into the WCL Womens 7's Tournament when they beat leaders Drinagh Rangers 2-1. Donna Wilson had given Drinagh the lead but goals from Laura Fenton and Marie Twomey saw Beara come from behind to win. Beara have closed the gap to Rangers to just three points and also have one game in hand, so the title race is hotting up. Elsewhere, Clare McSweeney and Michelle Murphy were on target as Dunmanway Town defeated Mizen AFC 2-1, after Sarah McSweeney had given Mizen a 12th-minute lead.

There were goals galore in the WCL U19 League on Saturday when leaders Drinagh Rangers were held to a 4-4 draw by Dunmanway Town. Drinagh led 4-2 at one stage thanks to goals from Sean Calnan (2), Eoin Tobin and an own goal, while William Hennigan and Matthew O’Mahony had scored for Dunmanway. Then Eoin Buckley struck in the 82nd and 88th minutes to earn a draw for Town.

***

The West Cork League fixtures for the weekend are as follows:

SATURDAY, 12TH – WCL U19 League: (all at 2.30pm), Ardfield v Bunratty United, Drinagh Rangers v Skibbereen, Kilgoban Celtic v Dunmanway Town, Sullane v Castlelack.

SUNDAY, 13TH – PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division: 11am, Togher Celtic v Spartak Mossgrove; 2.30pm, Dunmanway Town v Drinagh Rangers; 2.30pm, Lyre Rovers v Mizen AFC; 2.30pm, Riverside Athletic v Kilgoban Celtic. OBrienWaterServices.com Championship: (all at 11am), Baltimore v Aultagh Celtic, Bunratty United v Skibbereen, Drinagh Rangers B v Courtmacsherry, Kilbrittain Rovers v Castlelack. WCL Women’s 7s Tournament: 1.45pm, Drinagh Rangers v Mizen AFC; 3pm, Inter Kenmare v Dunmanway Town.