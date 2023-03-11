Bunratty and Dunmanway Town still in title conversation

BUNRATTY United climbed up to second in the PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division table after a 1-0 away win against the team that was in second place, Clonakilty Soccer Club.

Sean Evans scored a 75th-minute winner for Bunratty, who trail leaders Drinagh Rangers by ten points but they have two games in hand. Bunratty turn their attention to the Beamish Cup this Sunday and a quarter-final against Aultagh Celtic.

Dunmanway Town are also in the Premier Division title conversation, even though they trail Drinagh by 12 points. They have three games in hand, however, and know there is no room for error if they are to reel Drinagh in. Last weekend they beat Togher Celtic 2-1, coming from a goal behind after Luke Hurley gave Togher an early lead. Steven O'Donovan and Johnny Kelly struck before the break to fire Drinagh in front, a lead they held on to. Also in the Premier Division Mizen Hob A and Lyre Rovers drew 0-0 on Saturday.

***

Clonakilty United gave their Championship promotion hopes a big boost with a 2-0 win away to rivals Beara United on Sunday. James Lynam and Tony O'Connell scored in either half to push the Clon team five points clear of Beara who still have two games in hand.

Championship winners Sullane round off their campaign in style with a 16th win in 18 games, beating Mizen Hob B 3-1 thanks to goals from Aodha Keane, Ciarán Morris and Finley Walker. Jimmy O'Regan had given Mizen Hob B an early lead.

Drinagh Rangers B leapfrogged Baltimore after beating the Crabs 2-1 – Damien Fernandez and Denis O'Driscoll scored either side of a Fionn Whooley 50th-minute equaliser. Aultagh Celtic warmed up for their Beamish Cup quarter-final this Sunday with a 2-1 win against Castlelack, Colm O’Neill and Ronan Lynch scored for Aultagh, with Brendan Harrington on target for Castlelack.

***

Dunmanway Town held their nerve to defeat Drinagh Rangers 3-2 on penalties after their WCL Women’s Cup semi-final finished 0-0.

In the league Inter Kenmare hammered Kilgoban Celtic 5-0, and Maura O’Brien scored twice as Lyre Rovers got the better of Mizen Hob A 2-0.

In the West Cork League U19 Cup semi-finals, Gearoid Cronin struck twice and Dan Andrews and Christopher Cronin also scored as Kilgoban Celtic beat Ardfield 4-1. George Cannon netted a late consolation goal for Ardfield. In the other semi-final Dunmanway Town beat Togher Celtic 2-1 thanks to an Eoin Buckley brace.