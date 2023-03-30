Buckley: This was ideal opportunity to give new lads an opportunity with Carbery footballers

Cork Development Squad (U23) 1-8

Carbery 0-6

TOM LYONS REPORTS

CARBERY football manager Tim Buckley declared himself happy with the workout after his development side took on the Cork senior development squad (U23) in an interesting challenge game in Dunmanway.

Despite the very soft underfoot conditions following all the recent rain, both sides served up some very good football with the Cork team having a physical advantage, which proved vital on the wintry night.

Carbery fielded only four of the team that won the Tadhg Crowley Cup last season, had 12 new players in action, whereas the Cork development team has been together for ten weeks and this was their fifth match.

‘We were happy enough with that workout,’ said Carbery manager Tim Buckley. ‘We got off to a slow start but improved and won a lot of possession in the second half. All the players made a good effort and all we needed was a bit more penetration in attack.

‘This was an ideal opportunity now to bring in lads and give them a taste of what is needed. We had 22 there tonight, a great turnout. Overall, we’re covering 17 clubs in the division.’

This was a lively game dominated by both defences, with Cork getting the better start which helped them to keep their noses in front all through. The first score in the sixth minute was a well-taken goal by impressive full forward Darren Murphy, set up by the lively Ryan O’Donovan of Barryroe; he will be available to Carbery for the championship.

Murphy added two points as dominant Cork led by 1-3 to nil at the end of the first quarter, with a point from a Ryan O’Donovan free. At the other end, goalkeeper Patrick Doyle brought off a good save from Carbery’s Darren O’Donovan but Carbery didn’t open their account until the 20th minute with a pointed free from James O’Regan.

The second quarter saw an improvement in Carbery’s play but they were hampered by a lack of penetration up front as Cork defenders, Shane Hickey, Neil Lordan and Joe O’Shea covered very well. Conor Hayes had Carbery's only point from play in the first half and was answered by a point from Shane Hickey. Carbery goalkeeper Niall Evans brought off a great save from Ryan O’Donovan just before the break. It was Cork in front by 1-4 to 0-2 at half time.

Carbery introduced a number of subs for the second half and upped their challenge considerably. With Seth Thornton and Joe O’Driscoll driving forward from the back line, well supported by Peter Collins and Jack O’Driscoll, Carbery applied a lot of pressure but, again, lacked penetration. Only one point from play was scored by the divisional side in that second half, with their other three points coming from placed balls by James O’Regan. Also doing well for Carbery were the hard-working Sean Ryan and Conor O’Neill at midfield and Ger O’Callaghan and Keith O’Driscoll in attack.

For Cork, who played some very good football in patches, Dan Peet, James O’Mullane, Peter O’Driscoll, Donagh Shorten and Dylan Corkery impressed as they also scored four points in the second half through Corkery, Ryan O’Donovan, Donagh Shorten and Hickey.

Scorers - Cork: Darren Murphy 1-3; Ryan O’Donovan (1f), Shane Hickey 0-2 each; Donagh Shorten, Dylan Corkery 0-1 each. Carbery: James O’Regan 0-4; Keith O’Driscoll, Conor Hayes 0-1 each.

Cork Development Squad (U23): Patrick Doyle (Knocknagree); Dan Peet (Clonakilty), Neil Lordan (Ballinora), Alex Hassett (St Judes); Conor McGoldrick (Éire Óg), Shane Hickey (Millstreet), Joe O’Shea (Urhan); Peter O’Driscoll (Ilen Rovers), James O’Mullane (Kilmurry); Donagh Shorten (Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh), Liam Wall (Kilmurry), Jack Murphy (Éire Óg); Ryan O’Donovan (Barryroe), Darren Murphy (Ballincollig), Dylan Corkery (St Michael’s). Subs: Jonathan Rosales (Castletownbere), William Ronan (Kilmurry), Kyle Kelleher (Kilmurry).

Carbery: Niall Evans (St James); Peter Collins (Randal Óg), Jack O’Driscoll (Goleen), Seth Thornton (Bantry Blues); Killian O’Brien (Gabriel Rangers), Jack O’Neill (Bantry Blues), Joe O’Sullivan (St James); Seán Ryan (Ballinascarthy), Conor O’Neill (Randal Óg); Aaron Hayes (St James), Keith O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers), Ger O’Callaghan (do.); Conor Hayes (St James), Darren O’Donovan (St Mary’s), James O’Regan (Gabriel Rangers). Subs: Padraig Healy (St Oliver Plunkett’s), Conor Ustianowski (Kilbrittain), Cormac O’Connor (St Colum’s), Tadhg Cronin (do.) Dave O’Sullivan (Barryroe).

Referee: Liam O’Shea (Carbery Rangers).