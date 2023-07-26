Buckley confident his head role in Munster FA can help West Cork League clubs

GER McCARTHY caught up with new Munster FA Chairperson John Buckley to find out more about his latest role

GER McCARTHY: Congratulations on your recent appointment. What exactly does becoming Munster FA Chairperson mean during your two-year tenure?

JOHN BUCKLEY: Firstly, it is a huge honour to become Munster FA Chairperson. It is something I aspired to many years ago when I first joined the West Cork League in 1999. The Munster FA oversees 20 different leagues from around the province of Munster, including the West Cork League, as well as organising and running Munster men’s, women’s youth and girls competitions. One of the WCL’s past chairpersons, James Tobin, is also a former Munster FA Chairperson. In 2009, when Liverpool came to Dunmanway, James would have been present and wearing his chains of office on the day of the match. My new role is going to be a very busy one and will entail chairing a lot of meetings and attending functions. There is a huge amount to this role besides meetings and functions though. Barry Cotter, Munster FA Secretary, and I will be in more contact than ever when it comes to organising and dealing with our responsibilities. Over the next two years of my tenure, there will be a lot of travelling involved going to various cup finals and presenting trophies. Basically, I’m going to be extremely busy.

GMC: This is a proud moment for your family, too.

JB: My wife Ann of 27 years, my daughter and travelling companion Abbie (23) and my son Eoin (19) have always been a massive support to me. Eoin plays for Dunmanway Town and is heavily involved in coaching now too. My mother, Bridie Buckley, my sisters and brothers have always supported me in any way they can.

GMC: You were already heavily involved with the Munster FA, holding numerous positions for many years, before becoming chairperson. You are also a general assembly member for the FAI. Yet you have an even longer history, nearly quarter of a century, with the West Cork League. How will your new Munster FA role benefit the West Cork League?

JB: It can help every club in West Cork. There is a huge amount of national information available to me plus I can see what’s coming down the road. I’ll have more advanced notice of things that are happening in both Munster and from the FAI. Having access to information about grants, when cleared to do so, I’ll be able to pass that information on to all Munster clubs including the West Cork League. The ability to network with people in the FAI, especially at general assembly meetings or council meetings, can only help the WCL. In terms of FAI funding, no matter what the amount, I’ll be pushing that West Cork gets its fair share. As well as that, sharing advice on how to draw down that funding will be hugely important. Funding has always been available, it is just that clubs are sometimes not clear as to how to go about getting them. That’s where I can help and pass that information on so West Cork League clubs can go about improving their facilities.

GMC: Facilities is the big buzzword in West Cork League and West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League soccer right now. I know we already have some excellent club facilities within the region. What would you say to clubs in West Cork who are catering for growing numbers about how they can improve their facilities?

JB: Have no fear. Look at other clubs in West Cork like Skibbereen, Drinagh and Lyre and how they have improved the facilities. I’d advise getting in touch with them and asking how they went about it. We do need to improve a lot of the other West Cork League club facilities. Getting a home is the biggest thing. A lot of clubs would love to own their own field and develop it over time. Look at Castlelack FC and what they have done in Brinny. They were renting fields for a long time but eventually built their own home ground. That’s the starting point for all clubs. They need to find a permanent home (first). After that, grants are available to be drawn down and they can be working on improving their grounds after that. You need a strong committee to delegate all the work involved so it is not left to one or two people.

GMC: The West Cork League is in good health. Two progressive clubs, Sullane and Beara United, have been promoted to the Premier Division as well as increased numbers in next year’s second tier Championship. Add to that, improving youths and women’s grades. Would you agree?

JB: Definitely. There are some great clubs throughout West Cork. Sullane is a case in point. I’ve read many articles on how Sullane sat down and decided to make long-term changes that their club will benefit from for many years. It is a good time for soccer in West Cork but there were a few bad years where we lost a lot of clubs. We had over 30 clubs competing at one stage. Numbers are growing again though which is good to see. There seems to be plenty of players registered but it is hard for clubs to get them all out on the pitch for any given team. Maybe looking at fielding a second team might be an option for some clubs with those kinds of numbers. A lot has been done in West Cork over the last few years especially with the women’s game which continues to grow. Dunmanway Town (league) and Inter Kenmare (cup) won the women’s trophies last season and that cup final between the two was an absolute cracker. Everyone knows somebody playing on a team. I’d appeal to people to go out and watch the West Cork League when the new season starts.