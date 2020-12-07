Brilliant photo of Courcey Rovers' sisters features in new book

A BRILLIANT photo that captured sisters Shirley and Ashling Moloney embracing after Courcey Rovers won the club’s first county senior camogie championship title features in Sportsfile’s latest offering, The Toughest Season.

In September, five-star Courceys defeated Inniscarra by 5-12 to 1-12 in the county senior decider to win the title for the first time – and this image captured that magical moment.

The Toughest Season – the result of AIB partnering with Sportsfile, the GAA and the Camogie Association – captures in 120 images the resilience of clubs, fans, and communities before, during and after the Covid-19 lockdown. This photobook is a pictorial account of how hurling, football and camogie communities came together to support one another throughout one of the toughest years in history.

All proceeds from the sale of the book will be donated to the AIB Together Fund supporting Age NI, Alone, FoodCloud, Soar and Pieta House. Earlier this Autumn, AIB called on those across the country to take part by submitting their own images that depict their experience of ‘The Toughest Season’. Along with Sportsfile imagery, the book is comprised of photographs from individuals across Ireland who have visually shared their own stories.