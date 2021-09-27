Brilliant Bill Murphy stars as deadly Dohenys dethrone Clonakilty

Dohenys 1-17

Clonakilty 0-15

TOM LYONS REPORTS

CLONAKILTY’S reign as RCM Tarmacadam Carbery junior A hurling champions came to an end in Ballinacarriga when Dohenys deservedly avenged their semi-final defeat by Clon last season.

Bill Murphy was the hero for Dohenys as he scored 0-13, including ten frees, and he gave a superb display of hurling to totally dominate the midfield exchanges. Mark Buckley’s 50th-minute goal was also crucial for the winners.

‘We knew this was going to be a real tough one,’ Doheny mentor, Tony Walsh, the man who has developed these hurlers from underage up, told The Southern Star.

‘We were really up for it as we wanted to avenge last year’s semi-final defeat, a game we knew we left behind us. Bill (Murphy) was in great form at midfield but we were a little worried at half time that our four-point lead wouldn’t be enough. We knew Clon would come at us in the second half but our defence was outstanding, working fierce hard.’

Even though Dohenys were playing most of the good hurling from the start, with Bill Murphy showing the way at midfield, Clon were not going away and were only a point adrift at the first water break, 0-5 to 0-4. Murphy had four points from placed balls and the hard-working Fionn Herlihy had one from play. Sean McEvoy was proving to be Clon’s biggest threat in attack and he had two points, while Tiarnán O’Connell and David Lowney (free), who lined out at centre back, hit two more.

The second quarter was all about Murphy at midfield as he ran riot, scoring two points from play and three from frees. Herlihy and Aidan O’Donovan added two more, while McEvoy, Thomas Clancy and Lowney (2) had Clon scores. It was 0-12 to 0-8 in Dahenys’ favour at half time.

With the breeze, Clon upped their game in the third quarter, with Sean White beginning to make an impact at midfield and Thomas Clancy working very hard. Points from Timmy Anglin, Eoin Ryan, White and Lowney (free) closed the gap but Dohenys answered with scores from Murphy (2) and Mark Buckley. This meant Clon had only closed the gap by one point by the second water break, 0-15 to 0-12.

The last quarter really produced the fireworks as Mark Buckley’s move to full forward really paid dividends for the winners. Points from Murphy (two frees) were answered by one from Lowney. Buckley then struck for the clinching score of the game, a superb goal in the 50th minute.

Seven points in arrears, with their crown slipping, Clon were forced to go for goals in the closing stages as they laid siege to the Doheny goal, but the Dunmanway defence stood firm to dethrone the champs.

Scorers – Dohenys: Bill Murphy 0-13 (10f); Mark Buckley 1-1; Fionn Herlihy 0-2; Aidan O’Donovan 0-1. Clonakilty: David Lowney 0-6 (4f); Sean McEvoy 0-3; Eoin Ryan, Sean White, Thomas Clancy, Timmy Anglin, Tiarnán O’Connell, Timmy McCarthy 0-1 each.

Dohenys: Denis Dullea; David Farrell, Tadhg O’Leary, Jerry Farrell; Jerry McCarthy, Declan Collins, Eoin Lavers; Bill Murphy, Sean Daly; Jerry Collins, Fionn Herlihy, Mark Buckley; Aidan O’Donovan, Johnny Kelly, Barry O’Donovan. Subs: Chris Cronin for O’Donovan (45), Noel Collins for J Kelly (56).

Clonakilty: Mark White; David O’Regan, James O’Brien, Ciarán Crowley; Niall Barrett, David Lowney, Sean O’Donoghue; Eoin Ryan, Sean White; Tiarnán O’Connell, Brian White, Thomas Clancy; Sean McEvoy, Timmy Anglin, Cian O’Donovan. Subs: Liam O’Donovan for B White (ht), Ross Mannix for S O’Donoghue (ht), Timmy McCarthy for J O’Brien (40).

Referee: Michael O’Leary (D Ó Mathúna).