Breen and Stock selected on Irish Women's XV squad

ENYA BREEN and ANDREA STOCK have been selected for the Irish Women’s XVs squad next month’s Test match against Australia in Belfast and the WXV1 campaign in Vancouver. Head Coach Scott Bemand announced a 35-player squad, which includes a mix of experienced players and promising newcomers, including 10 uncapped players for the upcoming Test match against the Wallaroos on September 14th and the WXV1 series in Vancouver later in September and early October.

Skibbereen native Enya Breen, is a seasoned campaigner, with 21 caps to her name. She continues to be a key figure in the Irish backline, now representing Blackrock College RFC and Munster.

Andrea Stock from Durras, who has impressed with Ealing Trailfinders, is among the 10 uncapped players rewarded for their performances.

The squad will assemble at the IRFU High Performance Centre to prepare for the match against the Wallaroos at Kingspan Stadium on September 14th (2.30pm), marking the start of Irish Rugby’s 150th-year celebrations. Following this, the team will travel to Vancouver for the WXV1 campaign, where they will compete against New Zealand, Canada, and the USA.

Ireland Women’s XVs Squad:

(Club/Province/Caps)

Forwards (19):

Sophie Barrett (Railway Union RFC/Ulster)*

Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)*

Sarah Delaney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(3)

Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(37)

Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(18)

Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(23)

Shannon Ikahihifo (Ealing Trailfinders/IQ Rugby)(3)

Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury)(26)

Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC)*

Siobhán McCarthy (Worcester Warriors/Munster)*

Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht)(28)

Clíodhna Moloney (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht)(34)

Grace Moore (Ealing Trailfinders/IQ Rugby)(15)

Deirbhile Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere RFC/Munster)(9)

Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(7)

Andrea Stock (Ealing Trailfinders/IQ Rugby)*

Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(6)

Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(7)

Dorothy Wall (Exeter Chiefs/Munster)(28)

Backs (16):

Enya Breen (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(21)

Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(14)

Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)(13)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC)(10)

Nicole Fowley (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)(12)

Katie Heffernan (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)*

Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)(17)

Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC)(6)

Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC)(6)

Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)*

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC/Munster)(9)

Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(15)

Robyn O’Connor (Wexford Wanderers RFC/Leinster)*

Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Leinster)(16)

Chisom Ugwueru (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)*

Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)*

Training Panellists (6):

Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC/Ulster)(3)

Hannah Clarke (Tuam/Oughterard RFC/Connacht)*

Jane Clohessy (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)*

Caitríona Finn (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)*

Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC)*

Faith Oviawe (Railway Union RFC/Connacht)*

* denotes uncapped player